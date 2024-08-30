Israel-Hamas Agree To Ceasefire For Polio Vaccination In Gaza

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has raged for 10 months, will be paused for a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza. The ceasefire comes after the first case of polio was reported in Gaza. The vaccination drive will target 640,000 children and will be conducted in three-day intervals in different parts of Gaza.

MENAFN30082024007385015968ID1108619143