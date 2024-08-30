BREAKING: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Joins BJP In Ranchi

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Jharkhand Chief and JMM leader Champai Soren joined the BJP on Friday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi. Soren resigned from the JMM on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the party's "current style of functioning and policies." He also resigned as an MLA and from his position as a minister in the Jharkhand Cabinet. Developing story,

