Kerala: Heavy Rainfall Prompts Sholayar Dam Opening, Alert Sounded In Chalakudy River Region

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chalakkudy: In a precautionary measure, the Sholayar Dam was opened at 10 am today as the water level reached 2662.90 feet, prompting authorities to sound a high alert in the Chalakkudy River region.

The dam was opened in a phased manner, releasing 50 cubic meters of water per second into the Peringalkuthu Reservoir, which is expected to take around three hours to reach. Although the reservoir has the capacity to store water temporarily, the continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment area has led to a rise in water levels.

Due to the incessant rainfall, the authorities have decided to release excess water in a phased manner, up to a maximum of 300 cubic meters per second. The District Disaster Management Authority has warned that the water level in the Chalakkudy River may rise by up to 1.50 meters, putting people living on the banks of the river on high alert.

As a precautionary measure, restrictions have been imposed on bathing, washing clothes, and taking photos in the river. Children have also been prohibited from playing in the river. If necessary, arrangements will be made to set up relief camps to accommodate those affected.

The Fisheries Deputy Director has been directed to take steps to impose strict restrictions on fishing in the Chalakkudy River, while the Chalakkudy-Vazhachal Divisional Forest Officer has been tasked with ensuring strict vigilance and security at tourist centers along the riverbank.