Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhar Bags GOLD In 10M Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final, Mona Agarwal Takes BRONZE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian shooting sensation Avani Lekhara continued her dominance on the global stage by winning her second consecutive Paralympic in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Compatriot Mona Agarwal also shone brightly, securing the bronze medal in the same event, adding to India's impressive medal tally.

Avani, who became a household name after her historic medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, once again proved her mettle with a performance that saw her outshooting her competitors to claim the top spot. Her precision and composure under pressure were on full display as she defended her title with authority.

Mona Agarwal, participating in her maiden Paralympics, showcased her talent by clinching the bronze medal. Despite facing tough competition, the two-time World Cup gold medallist held her nerve to secure a podium finish, further establishing herself as a rising star in Indian shooting.

The SH1 category in shooting is for athletes with impaired movement in their arms, lower trunk, or legs, or those with limb amputations. Both Avani and Mona's achievements in this challenging category highlight their exceptional skill, determination, and dedication to the sport.