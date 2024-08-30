EU Intends To Expand Military Training Mission For Ukraine, But Outside Country - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defense ministers of the EU member states, who are holding an informal meeting in Brussels today, will consider the possibility of increasing the number of Ukrainian servicemen to be trained within the EUMAM Ukraine mission to more than 60,000, but no agreement has been reached on training on Ukraine's soil.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who spoke with journalists ahead of the ministerial, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The most important issue is EU military support for Ukraine. As part of this support, the training of soldiers plays an important role. So we will discuss how to increase our training mission. The target is about 60,000 soldiers trained. We will increase this target, and I'll tell you by how many in the end of the day. But this is the most successful training mission ever done by the European Union," said Josep Borrell.

Ukraine has right to defend both on own soil, beyond its borders - Swedish MoD

He noted that the successful training of 60,000 Ukrainian servicemen is an outstanding result, to which many European countries contributed. Today, the ministers will discuss the possibility of launching a coordination center in Kyiv to strengthen cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on these issues on the ground.

At the same time, answering journalists' questions about the possibility of training Ukrainian servicemen via EUMAM Ukraine directly in the country, the high representative noted that at the moment there is no consensus among member states regarding the matter.

Mine actionprogram gives employment hopes for war veterans

As reported earlier, the informal meeting of the EU ministerial level in the Gymnich format is being held in Brussels today. Yesterday, discussions on the most pressing foreign policy issues were held among the EU ministers of foreign affairs, and today the defense ministers will discuss security issues. The first point on the agenda of both meetings is continuing and strengthening military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.