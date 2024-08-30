Kangana Ranaut Trolled For Asking Why Rahul Gandhi Became Lop: 'Kya Teer...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kangana Ranau 's recent interviews have become fodder for the social troll army, which is targeting the Mandi MP for her remarks on Rahul Gandh and the caste census.

In an interview with News24 on Thursday, the actor-turned-politician asked why leader Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament . The clip of the interview has gone on the internet.

“Rahul Gandhi ko opposition leader ki uplabdhi kyu mili hai. Unhone kya teer mara hai?” asked the Emergency actress in the video.



In reaction to Kangana's statement, the TV anchor explained why Rahul Gandhi is LoP. When being told that Rahul Gandhi became LoP because his party managed to secure one-tenth of seats of the total strength of the Lok Sabha , Kangana Ranaut said,“Agar apko aise bat karni hai toh uska koi jawab ho hi nahi sakta (If you talk like this, then I do not have any answer for it).”

Kangana Ranaut's question and her response to being corrected with factual information garnered hilarious reactions from social media users. Many of them called for psychiatric help for the politician.

“On what basis she lost her mind [sic],” a social media user wrote on the post.

“Even Reporter is now roasting her [sic],” read another comment.

“Her psychological condition is not good[sic],” posted another.

“I love her .... let her keep going like this. Not far when she Slaps someone on the Show [sic],” read another comment.

Another user tagged the BJP social media handle and wrote,“you should stop her before it is too late. She is making a mockery of the party as well as herself [sic].”

In another interview, Kangana Received backlash for her lack of knowledge and stance on the caste census. The actress called Ram Nath Kovind the“first Dalit President” while commenting on the caste census in an interview with LallanTop.



Later, the anchor corrected the BJP leader, who said that K R Narayan was the first Dalit President of India. Kangana Ranaut immediately accepted her mistake and said,“Sorry for my misinformation.”