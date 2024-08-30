Iphone 16 Pro Max Leak Teases New Desert Titanium Finish, Larger Battery And More Features (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) California based Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated 16 series at a scheduled event on September 9.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is positioned as the lineup's premium model, is anticipated to be the star of this unveiling. It is expected that this high-end gadget would have the biggest screen and battery of all of its competitors.

As excitement builds ahead of the official launch, a supposed dummy unit of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has emerged online, showcasing what appears to be a new 'Desert Titanium' color variant.

It is believed that this colour is a recent addition to Apple's colour palette, even if the shade deviates slightly from initial predictions.

An image purportedly showing a dummy model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the Desert Titanium colour is shown to viewers in a video. This model has a more brownish finish than the earlier leaks that suggested a gold colour. The style is reminiscent of earlier Pro versions, with side rails finished in chrome and a matte rear panel.

Additionally, the leaked fake unit provides some information on possible design aspects for the next iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year's lineup is rumoured to have a new button, which is included on the device in addition to the regular volume, power, and action buttons. Rumour has it that this additional button might improve the device's photographic skills by acting as a dedicated "capture" function. It is anticipated that the device's back would still have the well-known triple camera arrangement together with an LED flash.

As for the anticipated features of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, rumours suggest that it may have a bigger 6.9-inch display with maybe the thinnest bezels in the smartphone market. It will probably be powered by Apple's upcoming A18 Pro chipset, which will enable Apple Intelligence, a collection of artificial intelligence-driven capabilities designed to improve user experience.







Regarding the camera, there are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera that has been improved to provide more resolution than previous models. It is also anticipated to keep the telephoto lens with tetraprism that debuted alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The gadget may be powered by a 4,676mAh battery, which is a little improvement over the 4,441mAh battery used in the model from the previous year.

