After Gujarat Rains, Vadodara Faces Double Trouble: Floods And Crocodiles (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vadodara is grappling with a unique and dangerous situation as floods caused by heavy rains have brought crocodiles into residential areas. The Vishwamitri River, which flows through the city and is home to over 300 mugger crocodiles, swelled after torrential downpours, leading these reptiles to venture into urban spaces.

Crocodiles measuring between 10 to 15 feet have been spotted in various parts of the city, including on roads, in parks, outside residences, and even on the premises of a university. In one alarming incident, a crocodile was found on the roof of a house inundated by the floodwaters.

On Thursday, an official reported that wildlife authorities have rescued nearly 10 crocodiles over the past five days. "Two have been released, and eight are still with us. We will release them when the water level of the river decreases," the official said.

The Vishwamitri River had risen to a peak level of 37 feet-12 feet above the danger mark-but has since receded to 24 feet as of this morning. However, this situation is not unusual for residents living near the riverbanks, as crocodile sightings become more frequent during the monsoon season when the river overflows.

"Rescuing crocodiles from residential areas near the Vishwamitri River is a year-round task, but the number spikes significantly during the monsoon," said Karansinh Rajput, Range Forest Officer (RFO). In June, four crocodiles were rescued and released back into the river, but the number surged to 21 in July.

The heavy rains and flooding in Gujarat have claimed at least 26 lives over the past five days. The State Emergency Operations Centre reported that 1,785 people were rescued on Thursday alone, with 13,183 relocated to safer areas due to the incessant rainfall and waterlogging.

So far, more than 50,000 people have been moved to safer locations, and around 4,200 individuals have been rescued from flood-affected areas across the state. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration are all engaged in ongoing relief and rescue operations, focusing on the hardest-hit districts, including Vadodara, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Kutch.