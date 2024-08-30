The Role Of Technology In Semi-Truck Accident Prevention Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) The Role of in Semi-Truck Accident Prevention

The is a big part of the global economy, especially the in the USA. Currently, the transportation industry is really expanding and tracking companies play a big role in that expansion.

As you're probably aware, a large such as trucks and semi trucks are extremely important as they ensure that the goods are transported across vast distances on time for stuff new line

However, these large vehicles also pose a threat to road safety. As you may have noticed in the last couple of years the frequency of trucks on the roads has increased drastically and this has also increased the risk of accidents.

The consequences of such accidents can be long-lasting especially with injured parties involved. Luckily, the advancements in technology are becoming extremely helpful and useful in preventing these types of accidents.

Naturally, even technology isn't all that mighty (at least not for now), but it can still help reduce the number of accidents that happen on an annual basis.

In the next lines we will talk a bit about why semi trucks pose such a threat, but we will also reflect on the innovations in technology that are helping to mitigate the consequences of such accidents and even prevent them.

What are semi trucks?

Semi trucks are also known as 18-wheelers and they are used for transporting goods across long distances. They have a very powerful engine and usually one or more trailers attached.

The trailers of course carry the goods and the merchandise which leads to these semi trucks being extremely heavy and making them challenging to operate especially when driving in narrow roads.

In case you're wondering, a fully loaded semi truck is almost 30 times heavier than the average passenger vehicle we see on the streets every day full stop. This of course affects the braking distance and the ease of maneuver and all of this together increases the risks of accidents.

Why these vehicles pose a threat

Semi-trucks are different from your ordinary passenger vehicle. They're much heavier and bigger, as we already highlighted before. And this affects many other aspects such as limited maneuverability.

When taking into consideration the fact that there are 2.9 million registered semi-trucks in the USA, this puts things into perspective.

With so many semi-trucks roaming the roads, the risk of accidents is higher, especially as there are so many truck-drivers who face tight deadlines and often have to overwork themselves in order to fulfill what their employers expect.

The data also shows the increase of truck accidents in certain areas in the USA. For instance, the state of Indiana witnessed a higher number of accidents in the last couple of years with almost 12% of fatal crashes involving large trucks.

Unfortunately this has earned Indiana the title of the 9th most dangerous state for large truck drivers.

In cases of such accidents, it's important to seek a professional semi-truck accident attorney to get some legal advice and counsel. They will be able to answer all your questions and clear away any doubts you might have.

However, with technology developing so rapidly, it might be possible to reduce those numbers for Indiana, and for other US regions as well.

Technological innovations in semi-truck accident prevention

The transportation industry has increasingly turned to technology to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of accidents involving semi-trucks. There are numerous ways of employing technology in road safety matters.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

ADAS technologies, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings, and adaptive cruise control, are becoming more common in semi-trucks. These systems help drivers by providing real-time alerts and, in some cases, automatically taking corrective action to avoid collisions.

That means that the number of accidents can be significantly reduced with these systems as it also partly eliminates human error. These ADAS systems are not only suitable for semi-trucks, but for other vehicles as well.

Collision mitigation technology

These systems use radars and cameras to monitor the road ahead and detect potential hazards on time. For instance, should the system detect a potential collision, it can apply the brakes or reduced engine power. The action taken by the system will depend on the estimated severity of the collision.

This technology is mainly useful in preventing rear-end collisions which are extremely common among large trucks. The collision mitigation technology, if integrated with all semi-trucks, would help improve road safety and minimize the number of accidents caused by truck drivers.

Semi-autonomous trucks

Fully-autonomous trucks are still in the testing phase and not widely-available They still need to be developed and tested for safety reasons. However, some semi-autonomous features are available in modern semi-trucks.

These features include systems that can take over certain driving tasks, such as maintaining speed and staying within a lane, which reduces the burden on the driver and decreases the chances of human error .

As mentioned, human error and distracted driving are one of the main causes of traffic accidents so having a system in place that's able to react instead of the driver. This is extremely important and useful for truck drivers that work long hours and regularly deal with fatigue and exhaustions.

The final word

Semi-trucks are becoming an important part of the transportation industry and they help keep the economy on foot and stable. With the increased frequency of semi-trucks on the roads, the risks are also higher.

Nonetheless, with the ongoing advancements in technology, the potential for preventing accidents and reducing the severity of those that do occur is growing. As these technologies continue to evolve and become more widely adopted, we can expect to see a safer future on our roads and a more positive outlook.

Apart from technology, it's again important to highlight the fact that trucking companies in the USA need to realize the importance of following all the rules and regulations concerning truck drivers and their well-being that help prevent drivers' exhaustion.