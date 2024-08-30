Autonomous Bus Door System Market Expected To Reach $77.0 Million By 2027 AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Bus Door System Market

Improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, accessibility of connected infrastructure, rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, accessibility of connected infrastructure, and rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission augment the growth of the global Autonomous Bus Door System . However, high manufacturing cost restrains the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, growth of smart cities and supportive government regulations offer new opportunities in the coming years. The global autonomous bus door system market was valued at $3.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $77.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Pages Now:

Factors such as improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, rise in connected infrastructure, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles are driving the autonomous bus door module market growth. However, high manufacturing cost, and data management challenges are expected to impede the stated autonomous bus door system market growth.

The key players profiled in this report include

AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., Navya

Smart cities are experiencing considerable growth across the globe . Emergence of disruptive technologies such as IoT and connected devices also lead to the development of smart transportation in smart cities. Advancement in IoT and cloud-based platforms has led to significant investment in smart cities. Several countries focus on transportation under smart cities initiative. For instance, Chinese government is working on programs for an autonomous driving revolution. Around 300 Chinese cities, which include Xinjiang and Nanjing, have introduced smart-city projects out of which 93 of the smart city projects are focused on transportation. These can potentially use the connected infrastructure to focus on building autonomous cars, self-driving buses and shared-driving models on the road.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

Based on mechanism, the electric segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period. Electric bus doors have applications on shuttle buses, coaches, city bus and others. In addition, electric doors have a provision of manual opening of the door in case of emergencies and electric doors prevent clipping, which drives the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The emergence of the maximum number of leading bus manufacturers in this region augments the growth of the Autonomous Bus Door System Market . However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 48.9% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as the development of self-driving bus technology by startups are anticipated to propel the market growth in this region.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

With the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), transportation infrastructure across the globe is evolving quickly. Companies such as Cisco and IBM have created digital platforms, which can automate street and traffic lights, optimize trash pickup, and augment surveillance. For instance, installation of IoT sensors in the streets of Las Vegas has managed to control traffic congestion and solve environmental issues. Connected infrastructure includes car parking, toll booths, and smart-street and traffic lights.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

Based on door type, the sliding plug doors segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Sliding plug doors allow a large opening for passengers to enter or exit without obstructing access and sliding plug door offers superior sealing performance, winter-proof design which drives the growth of the segment. However, the coach doors segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period. Coaches offer more features over a traditional bus such as luggage racks, baggage holders, recliner seats, foldable are rest, table which augments the growth of the segment.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Recreational Boating Market -

Turbocharger Market -

Marine Battery Market -

In-Car Infotainment Market -

Traction Control System Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.