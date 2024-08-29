CACI Receives Dod Nunn-Perry Award For Enabling Advanced Agile Software Development Through Its Protégé EXPANSIA

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., August 29, 2024 /3BL/ - The Department of Defense (DoD) has selected CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) to receive its seventh prestigious Nunn-Perry Award for excellence in the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. This honor recognized CACI's collaboration with its partner, EXPANSIA, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that rapidly delivers and commercial technologies, including Agile software development, secure cloud infrastructures, and digital materiel management.

“CACI has a successful track record of delivering Agile-at-scale methodologies, DevSecOps, and more to modernize government systems. With this partnership, we assisted EXPANSIA by strengthening their business model and bringing their supply chain innovations to the DoD enabling them to bid from a prime position,” said CACI Executive Vice President of Business Development Jerry Parker .“Our combined efforts benefit the warfighter and reinforce our commitment to supporting small businesses in the federal marketplace.”

EXPANSIA focuses on how to rapidly deliver government and commercial technology with agility.

"We are grateful for the DoD's ongoing commitment to the Mentor Protégé Program and re-investing so EXPANSIA, and other thriving small businesses, can continue to flourish their capabilities for the military end users around the globe” said EXPANSIA Co-Founder and Chief People Officer Tynel Jarnagin.“CACI has been an amazing mentor, and we are honored to accept the Nunn-Perry Award.”

Since initiating their Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) in 2020, CACI and EXPANSIA have cultivated an enduring collaboration marked by sustained success and mutual growth. Their collaborative efforts were forged primarily to meet the demands of several U.S. Air Force (USAF) programs. With CACI as a mentor, EXPANSIA has experienced a 36% employee growth and has primed and won more than $33 million in DoD opportunities.

“CACI will continue to support the DoD's critical missions by introducing them to new, innovative companies that advance major defense programs and can help them to achieve their goals.”

CACI also partnered with Morgan State University, a public historically Black research university in Baltimore, Maryland, to provide annual strategic planning to EXPANSIA as well as Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) implementation services to improve their performance.

About EXPANSIA

EXPANSIA is a service-disabled veteran-owned company that empowers organizations to deploy technology faster with data, people, and ecosystems. As experts in continuous-delivery methods that drive digital adoption, we are dedicated to innovation, efficiency, and technology that benefit warfighter mission outcomes. EXPANSIA specializes in integration, automation, and sustainment modernization through technology-enabled delivery models, digital engineering, and cloud-ready solutions. In 2024, we are celebrating 10 years of success. Visit .

About CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 24,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at .

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

