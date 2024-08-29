Itel Increases Its Jamaica Footprint, Signaling A New Strategic Direction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a challenging quarter for most industries,

itel, the Caribbean's largest homegrown international CX provider, has shown remarkable resilience by doubling down on its expansion in Jamaica, increasing its employee headcount to serve two new clients in the logistics and retail sectors.

Yoni Epstein, CD, itel's Founding Chairman and CEO

Continue Reading

Despite an industry-wide downturn that is affecting CX providers globally, itel is defying the challenging macroeconomic conditions with strategic expansion that includes investment in building out its sales team and aggressively going after a new client roster. As many companies have scaled back their customer support services in response to lower consumer demand, itel has shifted its focus on branching out into emerging sectors that show immense potential for growth, such as rising startups and SMBs, along with its current list of larger, global clients.

One such client, a growing logistics and transportation business known for its high-quality customer service, will see new seats added at itel's Kingston, Jamaica location, while another U.S retail giant will see a restructuring and expansion of its current support services, moving its service delivery to Montego Bay. To serve such demand, itel has engaged in several hiring blitzes across Jamaica, looking to add to its already strong workforce of nearly 2,000 employees on the island, signaling to the market that itel continues its robust growth trajectory, despite unpredictable economic conditions. Simultaneously, itel is diversifying its technology and innovation platform proactively integrating AI into its global operating model. The company has already launched its suite of generative AI features developed in-house to support a customized approach to customer experience delivery.

"We have spent the last few years building the itel brand regionally as an employer of choice across the Caribbean and Latin America, which has allowed us to recruit and expand at an impressive rate," explains itel's Founding Chairman & CEO, Yoni Epstein. "But, we have also built brand recognition internationally, which has allowed us to attract top clients and to compete with much larger players in the CX space."

itel's focus on strong client relationships and a reputation for quality service has propelled it into the global spotlight, garnering the company numerous awards and accolades, including a Stevie Award© for Customer Service Employer of the Year, and a listing for three straight years in the IAOP's Global Top 100© Outsourcers, along with an award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service for its industry-leading CXM systems that use AI to enhance customer interactions.

It is this resilience, innovation, and continued diversification in its client base that signals a new strong, strategic direction for the Caribbean's fastest growing CX delivery partner.

To learn more about itel, visit

SOURCE itel