Metal Treatment Chemical Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9994.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Mexico, and Germany Key companies profiled AD International B.V., Algol Chemicals, AL-SAIF CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING, Ashok Industry, BASF SE, Chemetall GmbH, Dimetrics Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Diya Chemicals, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Mahavir Chemicals, Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Prime Chemicals, Salts and Chemicals Private Ltd., Sanko Shokai Co., Ltd., Shandong IRO Chelating Chemical Co. Ltd., Vanchem Performance Chemicals, and Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co.,Ltd.

Market Driver

The Metal Treatment Chemical Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Key players in this market include

BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont. These companies offer a range of metal treatment chemicals like chromates, phosphates, and zinc coatings for corrosion protection. The market growth is driven by factors like rising infrastructure spending, automotive production, and increasing awareness of the benefits of metal treatment chemicals. Companies are focusing on research and development to introduce innovative products and expand their customer base.



The Metal Treatment Chemical Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for reflectivity, rigidity, organic resistance, and electrical conductivity in various industries. Chlorinated solvents and oxygenated solvents are popular choices for degreasing and cleaning metal surfaces. Plating chemicals, including nickel, aluminum, steel, platinum, silver, gold, copper, and zinc, are essential for electroless plating, electrochemical conversion, cladding, and conversion coatings. International and local firms supply these chemicals for metal surface protection, used in industries like batteries, coaxial cables, cleats bolts, machinery, and automotive sectors. Lightweight metals and corrosion-resistant metals are in high demand due to the trend towards emissions-free mobility. Anodizing and plating are common surface coating technologies used for metalworking and industrial machinery. Anti-corrosive properties are crucial for the longevity of these metals, and acids and salts play a vital role in the production of these chemicals. Overall, the market for metal treatment chemicals is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for advanced metal treatments in various industries.



Market Challenges



The Metal Treatment Chemical Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction. Key players in this market include

BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont. These companies offer a range of metal treatment chemicals like phosphating, chromating, and zinc coating. The market growth is driven by factors like rising industrial production and stringent regulations for corrosion protection. Companies invest in research and development to innovate and improve their product offerings. The Metal Treatment Chemical Market faces challenges in providing effective solutions for Metal Surface Protection in various industries. International and Local Firms manufacture and supply metalworking chemicals for Lightweight Metals and Corrosion-Resistant Metals used in sectors like Automotive, Emissions-Free Mobility, Industrial Machinery, Electronics & Electrical, Construction, Aerospace, and Transportation. These firms offer Anodizing, Platting, and other Corrosion Protective treatments for Metal parts. Challenges include addressing the needs of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for Barrier coatings in corrosive conditions, providing Surface Coating Technology for improved Corrosion Resistance, Appearance, and Wear Resistance. Pre-treatment coatings, Membrane technology, Metal Finishing Chemicals, and Polishing processes are essential for enhancing the performance of Metal Surfaces. In the Automotive Sector, Metal Plating and Electroplating are crucial for enhancing Electrical Properties and Deterioration Resistance in Automotive Parts, Casings, and Electronics. Plastics and other non-metallic materials also require similar treatments for Stain Resistance and Moisture Protection. Overall, the Metal Treatment Chemical Market must continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of diverse industries.

Segment Overview

This metal treatment chemical market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Cleaners

1.2 Lubricants and coolants

1.3 Conversion coatings

1.4 Rust and scale removers 1.5 Others



2.1 Automotive

2.2 Manufacturing

2.3 Construction

2.4 Aerospace 2.5 Metalworking and Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Cleaners- Metallic cleaners are essential in the manufacturing process of components used in automobiles, aircraft, and appliances like washing machines. After undergoing initial processes such as machining, metal parts require cleaning to prepare for subsequent finishing stages, including painting. Inadequate cleaning negatively impacts paintability and leads to painted part defects. Selecting a suitable metal cleaner depends on the type of dirt and metal substrate. Using a cleaner that doesn't damage the substrate is a challenge. Water-based cleaners, with ingredients like builders, chelating agents, and surfactants, can effectively replace solvents and offer improved safety profiles. These cleaners can remove specific soils and work well with various finishing processes. Their versatility with different washer designs (spray, immersion, etc.) makes them a significant market driver in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Metal Treatment Chemical Market encompasses a range of products used to protect and enhance the properties of metal surfaces. These chemicals include surface coating technology, pre-treatment coatings, and metal finishing chemicals. International firms and local players supply these treatments to various industries, with significant demand coming from the automotive sector. Lightweight and corrosion-resistant metals, such as aluminum and magnesium, are particularly important in this market due to their use in emissions-free mobility and other advanced technologies. Metal parts require protection from corrosive conditions, and these treatments provide a barrier against deterioration. Coatings can improve stain resistance, reflectivity, rigidity, electrical properties, and organic resistance. Chlorinated solvents and oxygenated solvents are commonly used in these treatments, along with surfactants. Polishing processes are also crucial in achieving the desired metal surface finish. Overall, the Metal Treatment Chemical Market is essential for maintaining the functionality and longevity of metal components in diverse applications.

Market Research Overview

The Metal Treatment Chemical Market encompasses a wide range of international and local firms supplying chemicals for Metal Surface Protection. These firms offer various treatments for lightweight metals and corrosion-resistant metals, catering to industries such as Automotive, Emissions-Free Mobility, Industrial Machinery, Electronics & Electrical, Construction, Aerospace, Transportation, Original Equipment Manufacturers, and more. Surface Coating Technology plays a significant role in this market, with processes like Anodizing, Platting, and Corrosion Protective Coatings. Cleaning processes, including Paint Strippers, are also essential for effective metal treatment. Metalworking industries require various metal finishing chemicals, such as polishing processes, for enhancing Corrosion Resistance, Appearance, Wear Resistance, and other properties. Vehicles, Plastics, Electronics and electrical components, and various metal parts all benefit from these treatments. Barrier coatings, Membrane technologies, Metal finishing chemicals, and Plating chemicals are some key offerings in the market. These chemicals provide Anti-corrosive properties, Electrical conductivity, Deterioration resistance, Stain resistance, Reflectivity, Rigidity, Organic resistance, and Electrical properties. Solvents like Chlorinated solvents and Oxygenated solvents, Surfactants, Salts, Acids, and Degreasing agents are commonly used in metal treatment processes. Nickel, Aluminum, Steel, Platinum, Silver, Gold, Copper, Zinc, and Chromium are among the metals treated with various plating methods, including

Electroless plating and Electrochemical conversion. Batteries, Coaxial cables, Casing, Cleats bolts, and Machinery are some of the applications that benefit from these metal treatment chemicals. Overall, the Metal Treatment Chemical Market is a critical sector that ensures the durability, functionality, and longevity of various industries' metal components.

