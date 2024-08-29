Restaurant POS Terminal Market On Track To Reach $44.6 Billion By 2031, Revolutionizing Dining Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Restaurant POS Terminal on Track to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2031, Revolutionizing Dining Experiences

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market accrued worth $16.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $44.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic created a modern impact on the growth of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market with a large number of restaurants adopting POS terminals with a view of following social distancing norms.

Massive dependence on digital systems in restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted global market trends.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market based on Component, Deployment Model, Type, Application, End User, and Region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of component, the hardware segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. Furthermore, the software segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the overall restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the cloud segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast timeframe.

On the basis of end user, the full-service restaurant (FSR) segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than half of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the quick service restaurant (QSR) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market share. The Asia-Pacific market is set to dominate the regional market in foreseeable future. The Asia-Pacific restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast timespan. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

Key participants in the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal market examined in the research include Aures Group, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, INGENICO, Lightspeed Management Company, LLC, NCR Corporation, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, Posist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Posiflex Technology, Revel Systems, Shift4, Squirrel System, and Touch Dynamic.

The report evaluates these major players in the global restaurant point of sale (POS) terminal industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the restaurant point of sale terminal market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify prevailing restaurant point of sale terminal market opportunity.

In addition to the market research, important drivers, restraints, and opportunities are covered as well.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the restaurant point of sale terminal market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

According to their contribution to global market revenue, the major countries in each region are mapped.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The adoption of digital ordering channels helped a few restaurants survive the pandemic while using POS for contactless payments. The effective management facility of upgraded point-of-sale (POS) terminals, as opposed to manual systems or traditional cash registers, supports the rise in demand for restaurant point of sale terminal market. The POS system features such as sales analysis, inventory management, customer feedback, and personnel management analysis propel the market's expansion.

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Key Segments:

By Component :

Hardware

Swipe Card Machine

Touchscreen/Desktop

Others

Software

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Type:

Fixed POS

Self-Serve Kiosks

Cash Counters Terminals

Others

Mobile POS

By Application:

Front End

Back End

By End User:

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Fine Dine

Casual Dine

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Institutional FSR

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

