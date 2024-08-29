Twin Valley To Sponsor Teacher Scholarships To Attend Kansas Technology Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Twin Valley Champions Rural Kansas Teachers to Ignite STEM at Ad Astra Summit

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of digital equity in Kansas, Twin Valley

is offering 90 scholarships to educators to attend the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Ad Astra Summit , presented by state tech organization FlagshipKansas . As the state's largest independent broadband and communications company, Twin Valley serves primarily rural communities. This exclusive program will be open to any Kansas K-12 educator, with a focus on rural teachers in Twin Valley's service area and throughout the state.

The Ad Astra Technology Summit, presented by Kansas tech industry advocate FlagshipKansas, will be held in Wichita, Kan. on October 2, 2024. The summit will feature a moderated chat with science educator Bill Nye, aka“the Science Guy." An exciting line-up of more than 15 curated breakout sessions and 30 faculty, statewide tech awards, and structured networking opportunities will foster connections between industry, entrepreneurs, and educators.

"The scholarships are our way of honoring the commitment and enthusiasm of Kansas teachers. We are dedicated to investing in the future of education by supporting those who inspire and nurture young minds," said Ben Foster, President & CEO of Twin Valley.

FlagshipKansas's cutting-edge summit will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at the Hyatt Regency Wichita. It will feature a moderated chat with science educator Bill Nye, aka "the Science Guy." As an engineer, comedian, inventor, and science educator, Nye uses his unique pedagogical skills to facilitate the understanding of the complex nature of scientific concepts.

"This summit is important. After all, technologies derive from science," said Nye, host of the popular '90s children's show "Bill Nye the Science Guy." "Tech hubs concentrate engineers and scientists to identify big problems and build business to find solutions to them. The Ad Astra Tech Summit is exciting. I'm looking forward to being part of it this year."

Bringing together educators, industry startups, professionals and leaders, government officials, and tech enthusiasts, attendees will explore and address current technology issues in various informative sessions. The summit embraces the future of education while fueling the growth of Kansas' thriving tech sector. Educators will dive into immersive, hands-on sessions focused on new pedagogy for computational thinking in K-2, Primary, and Secondary classrooms. The sessions will provide supplies and lesson plans carefully aligned with multiple Kansas state education standards, enabling teachers to seamlessly integrate STEM concepts into their curricula while maintaining a strong emphasis on core subjects. This summit is also a gateway for educators to build a network of influential professionals, visionary entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking government officials.

"Last year, our teacher scholarships reached more than 50 districts, creating a cascading impact on students throughout Kansas. This year, we aim to build on that success by providing actionable tools that help educators develop students' computational thinking skills - essential for fostering digital literacy and preparing them for the jobs of the future," said Megan Harper, FlagshipKansas Vice Chair and Twin Valley Director of Marketing & Sales.

As part of the Twin Valley pledge to support community outreach and digital inclusion initiatives, this scholarship covers the cost of a ticket to the full conference, awards ceremony, and moderated chat with Nye. Teachers will also be eligible for one full graduate credit hour issued through Wichita State University.

This game-changing summit is dedicated to advancing Kansas' tech sector growth and empowering educators. To apply for the scholarship and learn more about the Ad Astra Technology Summit, visit adastrasummit .

About Twin Valley

Twin Valley is a fourth-generation family business that has over 80 years' experience providing cutting-edge technology and connectivity throughout the central U.S. Twin Valley helps customers unlock possibilities to realize their full potential by providing a unique combination of broadband, mobile, home security, managed IT services, technology consulting, professional services, and cloud/data center solutions for both residential and business customers.

Twin Valley made a Pledge to their communities and customers, always striving to provide the most reliable broadband network, the best value for internet, local hometown customer service and meaningful community outreach initiatives. Learn more at twinvalley/pledge.

About Tech

FlagshipKansas is a nonprofit organization that brings together Kansas technology companies to shine a light on the depth of skill, ingenuity, and innovation running through our cities and communities. Current goals include raising awareness, attracting and retaining technology talent, and supporting technology workforce training and education. Learn more at flagshipkansas .

