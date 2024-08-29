India, China Discuss Situation Along LAC To Find Early Resolution

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India and China on Thursday discussed situation along LAC to narrow down differences, find early to outstanding issues, of External Affairs (MEA) informed. About the discussion, MEA added,“the two sides held frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views”.

The 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs was held in Beijing. The last meeting over the issue was held in Delhi on July 30.

Gourangalal Das, the Joint Secretary for East Asia in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian delegation, while Hong Liang, the Director General of the Boundary & Ocean Affairs Department in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Chinese delegation.

As per the MEA statement, during the meeting, it was reiterated that“restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations”.

In line with the guidance provided by the two foreign ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July to accelerate the discussions, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, "the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues", the statement said.

For this, they further agreed for "intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels".

In the meantime, the two sides decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas, in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments, the MEA statement said.

The leader of the Indian delegation also called on the vice-minister in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.