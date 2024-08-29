Clean Personal Care Powerhouse Blue Zebra Brands Expands Portfolio With Renowned Face Mask Company, Facetory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Natural Care Company Expands its House of Brands and Commitment to Clean Beauty and Personal Care with of Popular K-Beauty Brand

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Zebra Brands, a leading provider of natural care products including Fresh Monster and Mighty Mutt brands, announced its acquisition of leading clean Korean beauty skin care brand, FaceTory .The strategic move broadens Blue Zebra's product portfolio and expands its target while maintaining a deep commitment to clean ingredients and superior product performance. As part of the acquisition, FaceTory's signature face mask lines and skincare products will be seamlessly integrated into Blue Zebra's brand portfolio and operations.Founded in 2014 by CPG industry veterans Irena Todd and Jean Sim, and supported by key investment partner Harbinger Ventures, Blue Zebra Brands has consistently achieved double-digit growth. Fresh Monster, a clean personal care brand designed specifically for kids, aims to keep bath time free from toxins. The company's launch of Mighty Mutt, addressing a similar gap in the dog-grooming space with toxin-free products, provides safe, high-performance results for health-conscious pet owners.FaceTory was founded by visionary entrepreneurs Chan Ho Park and Sang Lee. Harnessing their passion for innovation and retail e-commerce, the brand quickly carved out a niche in the beauty industry with its skin-friendly face masks. The brand experienced rapid growth and instant popularity among Gen Z consumers seeking clean-ingredient K-beauty products. This sale marks FaceTory founders' second successful exit."We are thrilled to welcome FaceTory to the Blue Zebra family," said Irena Todd, Co-Founder of Blue Zebra Brands. "This acquisition, facilitated by the M&A advisors at Pulsar, allows us to connect with a broader audience, especially as Fresh Monster's audience matures and becomes more conscious about their skin health. With our shared philosophy of making high-quality, natural products accessible to everyone, we will continue to innovate and positively impact the lives of our consumers."###About Blue Zebra BrandsBlue Zebra Brands is a leading consumer goods company founded by former Unilever brand leaders. The company's portfolio includes Fresh Monster, Mighty Mutt, Mighty Meow, and the newly acquired FaceTory. Blue Zebra Brands offers natural, clean, high-performance products at accessible prices.About FaceToryFaceTory is a K-beauty face mask company founded by DTC and consumer goods entrepreneurs. Known for its innovative and effective skin care solutions, FaceTory has quickly become a favorite among consumers seeking high-quality beauty products.

Barrie Cohen

BC Public Relations

+1 303-900-7505

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.