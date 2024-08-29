Rare Animals Released Back Into Wild In Ismayilli Section Of Shahdag National Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 29, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, attended a ceremony for the release of rare animals into the wild in the Ismayilli section of Shahdag National Park, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG.

The ceremony featured the release of noble deer, Dagestan turs, and crested porcupines into specially selected natural areas.

In 2022, four noble deer were initially released into the park with Leyla Aliyeva's participation for an adaptation period. Their population has now increased to 10. Additionally, two more deer were transferred from Baku Zoo Park, bringing the total to 12. Alongside with these, 10 crested porcupines and 3 Dagestan turs, raised at Baku Zoo Park, were also released.

This event is part of the Biodiversity Development project, a collaborative effort between IDEA Public Union, Baku Zoo Park, and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.