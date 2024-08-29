Rare Animals Released Back Into Wild In Ismayilli Section Of Shahdag National Park
Date
8/29/2024 3:15:24 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 29, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, attended a
ceremony for the release of rare animals into the wild in the
Ismayilli section of Shahdag National Park, Azernews reports,
citing AZERTAG.
The ceremony featured the release of noble deer, Dagestan turs,
and crested porcupines into specially selected natural areas.
In 2022, four noble deer were initially released into the park
with Leyla Aliyeva's participation for an adaptation period. Their
population has now increased to 10. Additionally, two more deer
were transferred from Baku Zoo Park, bringing the total to 12.
Alongside with these, 10 crested porcupines and 3 Dagestan turs,
raised at Baku Zoo Park, were also released.
This event is part of the Biodiversity Development project, a
collaborative effort between IDEA Public Union, Baku Zoo Park, and
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108617074
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.