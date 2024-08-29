Watch & Clock Fair, Salon De TIME Launch In September



- Kicking off the first round of autumn trade fairs, two

watch fairs on 3-7 September will bring in 700+ global exhibitors

- Themed“Be on Time”, fairs will showcase different styles of wristwatches, parts, accessories, machinery and equipment

- Visitors can gain updates on the latest market information and trends through forums, seminars, watch parades and networking events

- Salon de TIME will be fully open to the public for the first time to create a globally renowned annual event for the industry HONG KONG, Aug 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd, the

HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair

and

Salon de TIME

will welcome more than 700 global exhibitors. Themed“Be on Time”, the fairs will feature different styles of wristwatches, parts, accessories, machinery and equipment to provide a one-stop sourcing platform. Under the hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, the physical fairs will run from 3 to 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), while exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match smart business matching platform between 27 August to 14 September. For the first time,

Salon de TIME will be fully open to the public for free admission.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC Acting Executive Director , said:“This year, the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will welcome more than 700 global exhibitors from 15 countries and regions, with new exhibitors from Belgium and Denmark as well as new brands from Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom. The two fairs will feature pavilions from Guangdong, Guangzhou, Taiwan as well as South Korea, which is returning after the pandemic, creating globally renowned annual fairs and business opportunities for the industry.” “To explore more new business opportunities, the HKTDC will bring about 80 buying missions from more than 50 countries and regions, including Finland, Germany, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom in Europe; Brazil, Canada and the United States in the Americas; Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam in Asia; and Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East,” she added. Salon de TIME presents famous global watch brands Salon de TIME

will host more than 130 internationally renowned watch brands and designer collections across five thematic zones:

World Brand Piazza ,

Chic & Trendy ,

Craft Treasure ,

Renaissance Moment

and

Wearable Tech . Some exhibitors will also include retail offerings, allowing them to purchase watches on-site. Numerous styles of watches and accessories to cater to market trends and needs With sustainability gaining traction in recent years, exhibitors at the two fairs have added a Green Solutions Suppliers label on their products to facilitate sourcing for buyers. Over 20 exhibitors will showcase sustainable watches, including: - German brand

Lilienthal Berlin

which has launched the world's first watch with a case made of recycled coffee grounds that won the New York Product Design Award, Green Product Award and iF Design Award;

- Hong Kong exhibitor

Gordon C. & Company Limited , which uses sustainable and biodegradable materials to manufacture watch cases and straps. Wearable tech with smart monitoring technology The Paris Olympics has prompted more interest in sport, fitness and wearable tech, providing opportunities for innovative watchmakers. This year's

Wearable Tech

zone , led by the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd and more than 10 companies, will feature a complete industry supply chain, while showcasing software, accessories and the latest technology. Companies taking part include German brand Oskron, which has developed Link2Care, a new wireless monitoring solution for health data, and United Wealth Holdings Limited, which has developed a smart watch incorporating smart movement from Huawei that can also monitor health data. World Brand Piazza – luxury showcase of 10 international watch brands World Brand Piazza , sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 14th consecutive year, will present some exceptional luxury watches from 10 international brands: Baume & Mercier, Bovet, Corum, CVSTOS, DeWitt, Franck Muller, Kerbedanz, Montblanc, Parmigiani Fleurier and Sarcar. Watches include Golden Bridge Dragon from Swiss brand Corum. This wristwatch features an 18-carat gold dragon at its core, while the dragon's eyes, tail and watch body are inlaid with diamonds, pearls and gemstones, respectively. The watch's 18K gold rectangular movement is composed of more than 190 parts, reflecting its craftsmanship and HK$2.153 million price tag. The showcase also features Swiss brand Bovet's 7-day Skeleton Tourbillon. The hands on the back side of the dial are reverse-fitted, so they can turn clockwise, using Bovet's proprietary and patented system. This watch is priced at HK$2.136 million. The two fairs will also feature watches and accessories with a range of styles and personalities that can match different market needs: - International Luxury Group returns with 15 international brands, such as Kenneth Cole, Police and Timberland. Among them, the American brand Kenneth Cole launched an automatic movement watch, which uses exquisite screws to embellish the internal structure of the dial and is equipped with a stainless-steel strap.

- Hong Kong watchmaking brand

ANPASSA

features a wristwatch that can be combined with AR technology to present a unique Kowloon Walled City look.

- Swiss brand

ROMAGO

is collaborating with

Pokémon to launch a limited edition set of 250 watches.

- A limited-edition tourbillon from Hong Kong's Memorigin uses rare meteorites and a newly developed ultra-thin pearl tourbillon automatic movement to create its Explorer series watch, with a 39mm diameter and a thickness of just 9.9mm.

- Swiss classic brand

Solvil et Titus

presents its Barista Collection of watches with exquisite design and retro style. The barrel-shaped watch body is equipped with an arched glass surface, reflecting the brand's belief that strong emotions brew over time.

- Present , a watch and jewellery brand with oriental characteristics, is committed to bringing traditional craftsmanship and culture into the present, with its On the Love of Lotus concept. Unique craftsmanship from European watchmakers Swiss Independent Watchmaking Pavilion (SIWP) and Francéclat are returning this year, presenting 17 international brands. These include: - Pilo & Co Genève , founded by independent Swiss watchmaker Amarildo Pilo. The company has launched Corleone Evoluzione Superleggera, a unique piece with a domed and bevelled sapphire crystal, an ultra-light alloy, a meteorite dial and automatic chronograph movement.

- French brand Montignac will present its Marina Capsule series of diving watches, which are made in France and water-resistant to a depth of 200m. The watch body is equipped with a unidirectional bezel and luminous coating, which can track diving time and depth. Nine major zones for buyers The Watch & Clock Fair is made up of nine zones. The

Pageant of Eternity zone showcases high-end OEM and ODM watches, while other zones cover complete watches, pre-owned watches, clocks, machinery and equipment, OEM smart watches, packaging & display, parts and components and trade services. Forums and seminars explore industry trends Visitors can also gain first-hand market information and updates on the latest industry trends through forums, seminars, watch parades and networking events. At the

Hong

Kong International Watch Forum on 3 September, global watch association representatives will provide an overview of global trade and industry trends with their insights and visions on reshaping the global watch industry towards sustainability. At the

Asian Watch Conference on 4 September, global market research agency Euromonitor International (Hong Kong) will analyse the latest market developments around this year's theme,“The Infinite Possibilities with Watches”. Mr Frank Chen, Sales Director of Module of Huawei Device BG, and Mr Pierre Burgun, CEO of Pierre Lannier, will discuss the prospects of health monitoring and innovative practices for wearable tech as well as the latest trends for stylish wristwatches. On 5 September, Dr James Chung-Wai Cheung, Research Assistant Professor and Member of Research Institute for Smart Ageing of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and Mr Michael Ertl, CEO and Founder of ME & Friends AG, and Mr Paul Anthony Yuen, Secretary General of The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd., will explore how age-forward technology can empower the ageing population to maintain independence and embrace a more connected, active lifestyle. In addition, the HKTDC, The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd and the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd are jointly organising the

4 1st

HK Watch & Clock Design Competition to cultivate a new generation of watch designers and technicians and to promote innovation and continued development in watch design. The competition has two categories – Go Beyond Innovation for the Open Group and Talent Moment for the Student Group. The Made-to-Sell Award is also newly added to recognise student entries with market potential. Artist Benjamin Yuen has been invited as a guest judge this year. Award-winning works and finalists will be exhibited during the fairs, while the award ceremony will be held on 7 September at The Dial in Hall 3FG of Salon de TIME. A variety of

events,

lucky draws

and

workshop

for the public At Salon de TIME, Mr Carlos Koo, Founder of CK Engraving and Metal Engraving Artist, will demonstrate the art of watch engraving. Watch influencers Billy Chan and Ko Sir will reveal their views into generational mindsets and offer insights on investing in luxury timepieces respectively. Mr Gary Ching, Founder of ANPASSA, will host a workshop titled“Watchmaking 101 Craft Your Own Timepiece”. A series of product launches and watch parades will be featured with celebrities, including table tennis players Doo Hoi-kem and Wong Chun-ting who just represented Hong Kong in the Paris Olympics, Hong Kong singer Aka Chio, YouTuber Jeffrey Fok and more. Visitors can also participate in lucky draws and join Smart Bidding to bid on their desired watches starting at a 90% discount off the retail price. In addition, Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE will be held from 4 to 7 September at the HKCEC, showcasing designer brands from around the world. Visitors can view the latest products from more than 380 watch and fashion brands at the same venue. Export performance, Hong Kong watches and clocks: Q2, 2024 Q1, 2024 Change per quarter 41.3 34.3 +7 Retail sales, Hong Kong watches and clocks*: 2023 2022 Change per year HK$32.5 billion HK$25.6 billion +27% *Data from Euromonitor Photo download:

The HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME take place on 3-7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Introducing fair highlights at a press conference are

Sophia Chong , HKTDC Acting Executive Director (4th from left),

Eric Lai

(3rd from left) and

Edmond Ng (4th from right), Co-Chairmen, HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2024.

Sponsored by Prince Jewellery & Watch for the 14th

consecutive year, World Brand Piazza presents rare watches from 10 international brands, including Corum's Golden Bridge Dragon and BOVET's 7-day Skeleton Tourbillon.



Pilo & Co Genève , founded by independent Swiss watchmaker Amarildo Pilo, has launched Corleone Evoluzione Superleggera, a unique piece with a domed and bevelled sapphire crystal, an ultra-light alloy, a meteorite dial and automatic chronograph movement.





The

has two categories – Go Beyond Innovation for the Open Group and Talent Moment for the Student Group. Award-winning works and finalists will be exhibited during the fairs. Dancers at the press conference showcase 27 selected timepieces.

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair:



Salon de TIME:

