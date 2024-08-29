Iraqi Air Defence Downs Turkish Drone In Northern Province

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Aug 29 (IANS) The Iraqi air defence on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone when it entered the airspace of the northern province of Kirkuk, Iraqi security sources said.

"A large drone entered Kirkuk's airspace," and the air defence weapons shot it down without causing casualties, Fatah al-Khafaji, Kirkuk's commander, was quoted as saying by the Iraqi News Agency.

A provincial security source told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity that the drone was a Turkish one and was shot down at about 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) in the Tese'in neighborhood in the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Baghdad.

The source said that Iraqi security forces rushed to the site to investigate the incident while explosive experts dismantled a missile found in the wreckage of the drone.