The Walt Disney Company Celebrates 85 Years Of Groundbreaking Marvel Storytelling With New Brand Spot

In celebration of 85 years of Marvel, The Walt Disney Company released a new brand spot that takes a look back at Marvel storytelling through the years as well as gives a sneak peek at what's to come with new clips from upcoming projects that are debuting as part of this spot.

Earlier this month during the historic D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, Marvel debuted the heartwarming brand spot celebrating Marvel's 85th anniversary and the incredible storytelling legacy they have created both on screen and in comics. From the Avengers and X-Men to the Fantastic Four

and Spider-Man, Marvel

characters have resonated with fans of all ages around the world.

Marvel moments from

the comics,

movies, games, and beyond

have captured the hearts of generations – moments that

continue to

inspire, connect, excite, and ignite a sense of awe.



From "I am Iron Man" to "Avengers assemble," these moments are woven throughout popular culture and have created a phenomenon unlike any other. The brand spot includes archival footage of the iconic

Stan Lee, as well as

Kevin

Feige, Producer and President of Marvel Studios,

and

some of the incredible talent who have brought favorite heroes to

life, such as

Disney

Legend Angela Bassett and fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston. Interwoven with notable scenes from various films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including first looks from the highly anticipated upcoming films and series such as Red Hulk in

Captain America: Brave New World,

Daredevil: Born Again,

Ironheart, and

Thunderbolts*

– this brand spot showcases not only the remarkable legacy of the company, but the excitement for all of the groundbreaking storytelling to come.

