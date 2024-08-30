NEP 2020 Supports Idea Of Teaching Tamil In TN Schools: Dharmendra Pradhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, saying that National Education Policy (NET) 2020 fully supports the idea of teaching Tamil in the of Tamil Nadu.

“Centre is making concerted efforts to encourage multilingualism and in the mother tongue while NET 2020 fully supports the idea of teaching Tamil in the schools of Tamil Nadu. The is committed to ensuring that every child, in every corner of the country, has access to the transformative benefits of the NEP,” the Union Minister wrote in his letter to the Chief Minister.

The Union Minister added that Tamil Nadu initially committed to sign the MoU for the PM SHRI Scheme in 2024-25, however, the subsequent draft from Tamil Nadu omitted key commitments to the comprehensive implementation of NEP 2020.

“Despite repeated requests, Tamil Nadu has not yet signed the MoU for PM SHRI,” the Union Minister said.

He also requested the government of Tamil Nadu to sign the MoU for the PM SHRI Scheme, as per the undertaking given by the Tamil Nadu government, adding lakhs of Tamil students have benefited from the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

“Given Tamil Nadu's ongoing implementation of the Samagra Shiksha Scheme aligned with the NEP 2020, it is important that the state also embraces the PM SHRI Scheme to further enhance the quality of education and set a benchmark for government schools in the region,” the letter adds.