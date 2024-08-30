Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Over Next 72 Hours - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- The weather is expected, on Friday, to be mild across the Kingdom and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Metoerological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Low-lying clouds are expected to form, particularly in the Kingdom's north and center. TWinds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 18 degrees.Highs in the city of Aqaba will reach 39 degrees during the day, sliding to 27 degrees at night.