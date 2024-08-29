India Gets Second Nuclear-Powered Missile Submarine, INS Arighaat Commissioned
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India commissioned its second nuclear-powered missile submarine on Thursday. The ceremony for commissioning ceremony for INS Arighaat took place at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh . The submarine is significantly more advanced than its predecessor and boasts several 'indigenous systems and equipment'.
According to details shared by PIB, INS Arighaat was constructed using 'advanced design and manufacturing technology' following detailed research and development. The vessel makes use of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship. Also Read
“The Raksha Mantri exuded confidence that 'Arighaat' will further strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country. He described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's unwavering resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence,” read a statement from the Defence Ministry. Also Read
(With inputs from agencies)
