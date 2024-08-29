Veteran Scholar A.G. Noorani Passes Away

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Veteran scholar, lawyer, and commentator Abdul Ghafoor Majeed Noorani, popularly known as A.G. Noorani, passed away at his Mumbai residence at the age of 94.

He was one of the few remaining experts on the of India from his generation.

Noorani, who was born in Mumbai in 1930, wrote columns for various publications, including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, Dawn, The Statesman, Frontline, Economic and Political Weekly, and Dainik Bhaskar. He wrote thousands of articles and began writing in the early 1960s.

He was the author of numerous books, including“The Kashmir Question”,“Badruddin Tyabji”,“Ministers' Misconduct”,“Brezhnev's Plan for Asian Security”,“The Presidential System”,“The Trial of Bhagat Singh”,“Constitutional Questions in India”,“The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour,” and“The RSS: A Menace to India.”

He also authored the biographies of Badruddin Tyabji and Dr. Zakir Husain.

He defended Sheikh Abdullah of Kashmir during his long period of detention.

Noorani's demise has been widely condoled.

“AG Noorani, a giant among scholars has passed away. I learnt a great deal from him, from the constitution, to Kashmir, to China & even the art of appreciating good food. May Allah grant him maghfirah,” wrote AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on X.

“Sorry to hear about the demise of A G Noorani Sb earlier today. Noorani Sb was a man of letters, an accomplished lawyer, a scholar & a political commentator. He wrote extensively on matters of law and on subjects like Kashmir, RSS and the constitution. May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat,” former J&K chief minister wrote on X.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq condoled the death of Noorani and said that he had great personal relations with the deceased who had advised him many times on political and legal matters. He was a very sincere person and forthright in his opinions.

Mirwaiz said that Noorani sahab was a true friend and supporter of the people of J&K and had a deep and critical understanding of the Kashmir issue. Mirwaiz said that in his death Kashmir has lost a great advocate of its aspirations.

Mirwaiz prayed for the magfirah of the deceased and a place for him in Jannah.

“Just received news that distinguished scholar, lawyer, and political commentator A. G. Noorani is no more. He breathed his last a few minutes ago in Mumbai. His loss is a significant one for all who value rigorous, insightful analysis and thoughtful discourse. As we remember his extensive body of work and his dedication to intellectual rigor, we also recognize the void his departure leaves in our hearts and minds. May his legacy endure and continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, A.G. Noorani,” wrote journalist Iftikhar Gilani on Facebook.

“I have known Noorani sb well rather late in his life. That gave me the privilege of hearing him and his understanding of the persona and the events of the most happening and eventful years of the twentieth century. His areas of interest were Kashmir and Hindu Muslim politics of the subcontinent,” Beg, the INTACH Kashmir convener wrote.“His insightful analysis and thoughtful discourse on this period was objective, rarely found in writings and discourses on the subject even from the known experts and practitioners. His memory was his greatest asset. He could narrate paragraphs of his writings or writings of others without using any text. He was a practising lawyer for a long long period of his life and he would quote and relay judgements of eminent British judges for proving or elucidating a point. As we remember his extensive body of work and his dedication to intellectual rigour, we also recognize the void his departure leaves in our hearts and minds. I would draw on his time at Delhi where he used to visit often till 2018 and in Kashmir during that period. I have always felt enriched wd each meeting in content as also in the personal affection that I received from him,” wrote Mohammad Saleem Beg on Facebook.