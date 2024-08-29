CBI Files Case Against 3 Ex Postal Officials In Jammu Over Allegations Of Fraud

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on against four accused four former postal officer and unknown others on allegations of fraudulent closure and withdrawal of funds from PPF account in Jammu.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the case was registered on the basis of complaint received from senior superintendent of post offices, Jammu division.

The statement reads that it was also alleged that the said account was closed on 29.05.2024 and the closure proceeds amounting to Rs.23,36,130 were credited in a joint account opened fraudulently.

“The complaint, prima facie, revealed role of accused postal officials. CBI is conducting searches today at the residential premises of accused at 4 locations in Jammu,” it reads.

Now, ACB registers 2nd case of criminal misconduct against then DMO Kathua, Others

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said to have registered second case of criminal misconduct against the then District Mineral Officer Kathua and others.

“A joint surprise check was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau in the office of District Mineral Officer (DMO), Kathua to look into the allegations that Bodh Raj, the then DMO Kathua, by abuse of his official position and in connivance with some private persons (Lessee owners) manipulated official record and allowed stone crusher owners for illegal mining of areas without any legal permission/ clearance,” a statement reads.

It was also alleged that private persons were operating in his office, involved in collecting huge amounts within the office premises etc, the statement said.

“On the basis of the joint surprise check, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was found made out against the accused the then DMO Kathua Bodh Raj and others under offences punishable U/s 7, 13(1)(a) r/w section 13 (2) of PC Act 1988, as such, a formal case FIR No. 09/2024 was registered at PS ACB Central for investigation,” it added.

During the course of investigation warrants for conducting searches at the business premises situated at various locations of District Kathua were obtained from the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu, it said, adding that further investigation of the case is going on.