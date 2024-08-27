Russia's Pacific Oceanological Institute elevates levels of tritium detected in seawater samples

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia's Pacific Oceanological Institute reported that elevated levels of tritium have been detected in seawater samples collected from the Far Eastern seas. This finding comes in the wake of Japan's discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant. The institute's statement detailed that researchers carried out a scientific expedition from June to July to evaluate the radiological safety of the Far Eastern seas in light of these discharges.



During the expedition, scientists collected samples from various locations, including the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk, and the north-west Pacific Ocean. These samples included water, biota, and plankton, all of which were analyzed for potential contamination. Initial laboratory results have indicated an increase in tritium levels, particularly in the main branch of the Kuroshio Current and near the Southern Kuril Islands, an area also claimed by Japan and referred to as the Northern Territories.



The increased tritium content detected in these regions suggests a notable impact from the wastewater discharges. The findings are significant as tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, is often used as an indicator of radioactive contamination in aquatic environments.



The research highlights ongoing concerns about the environmental impact of the wastewater discharge and its potential effects on marine ecosystems and surrounding regions.

MENAFN27082024000045015839ID1108606210