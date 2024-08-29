102 Judges Transferred In Major Reshuffle In District Judiciary

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered transfer of 102 judicial officers including 57 district judges in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order by Registrar General, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Member J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu on deputation vice Rajeev Gupta.

Yash Paul Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Sanjay Parihar.

Jaffer Hussain Beg, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar vice Jawad Ahmad.

Ashok Kumar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar on deputation against the available post.

Ravinder Nath Wattal, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Samba against the available post.

Jawad Ahmad, Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla against the available post.

Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Jammu vice Shri Tahir Khurshid Raina.

Tahir Khurshid Raina, Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Jammu is transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag vice Jaffer Hussain Beg.

Ms. Sonia Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge Reasi has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice (A) for her appointment as Director, J&K Judicial Academy vice Yash Paul Bourney.

S.C Kattal, Special Judge, Anti Corruption (CBI Cases), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Reasi vice Ms. Sonia Gupta.

Jatinder Singh Jamwal, Additional District and Sessions Judge (TADA/POTA), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kathua vice Ashok Kumar.

Virinder Singh Bhou, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur vice Haq Nawaz Zargar.

Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bandipora vice Amit Sharma

Rajeev Gupta, Member,

Special Tribunal, Jammu has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Rajouri vice Ravinder Nath Wattal.

Chain Lal Bavaria, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, MACT, Jammu on deputation vice Abdul Nasir.

Ritesh Kumar Dubey, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Deepak Sethi

Mehmood Ahmad Choudhary, Additional District& Sessions Judge, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Shopian.“He shall take charge on retirement of present incumbent Mirza Riyaz Ul Haq.”

Ranbir Singh Jasrotia, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ramban has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Virinder Singh Bhou.

Masarat Roshi, Principal Judge, Family Court, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag vice Balbir Lal.

Balbir Lal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Bhaderwah against the available post.

Kusoom Lata Pandita, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Additional District Judge, Bank Cases (Commercial Court), Srinagar vice Arvind Sharma.

Aljaz Ahmad Khan, Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam has been transferred and pasted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Kulgam against the available post.

Deepak Sothi, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ramban vice Ranbir Singh Jasrotia,

Sunil Sangra, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sopore has been transferred and posited as Special Judge NDPS, Jammu against the available vacancy.

Abdul Nasir, Presiding Officer MACT, Jammu has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ganderbal vice Ritesh Kumar Dubey.

O.P Bhagat, Additional District and Sessions Judge Anti Corruption, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam vice Khalil Ahmed Choudhary.

Pardeep Kumar, Additional Judge Family Court, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court (cases against women including rapes), Ramban against the available vacancy.

Amarjit Singh Langeh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Doda has been transferred and posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Baramulla against the available post.

Sandeep Gandotra, Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA (NIA Court), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, NIA Court, Jammu against the available post.

Arvind Sharma, Additional District Judge Bank Cases (Commercial Court), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Samba vice Adnan Sayeed.

Amit Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu vice Chain Lal Bavaria.

Renu Dogra, 2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Principal Judge Family Court, Srinagar vice Ms. Masarat Rohi.

Adnan Sayeed, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Samba has been transferred and posted as Special Judge, Anti Corruption (CB Cases), Srinagar vice S.C. Kattal

Prem Sagar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, is posted as Additional Judge Family Court, Jammu vice Pardeep Kumar.

Ms. Archana Charak, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Doda vice Amarjit Singh Langeh

Abdul Qayoom Mir, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Special Judge NDPS, Baramulla against the available post.

Manzoor Ahmad Zargar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-3K(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Special Judge NDPS, Pulwama against the available post.

Yahaya Firdous Ahangar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Budgam vice Aijaz Ahmad Khan.

Manoj Parihar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-)K(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh against the available post.

Bashir Ahmad Munshi, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajouri vice Mehmood Ahmad Choudhary.

Raja Mohd. Tasleem, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Special Judge UAPA, Baramulla. against the available vacancy.

Manjeet Rai, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (NIA Court), Srinagar vice Sandeep Gandotra

Anjum Ara, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-)K(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar against the available post.

Manzoor Ahmad Khan, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Special Judge UAPA, Anantnag against the available post.

Rajni Sharma, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-)K(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge Anti Corruption, Jammu vice Shri O.P. Bhagat,

Madan Lal, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-3K(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge TADA/POTA, Jammu vice Jatinder Singh Jamwal.

Ahsanullah Parvez Malik, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonch against the available post.

Vinod Kumar, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Special Judge NDPS, Srinagar against the available post.

Arun Kumar Kotwal, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as District Judge LRP, High Court Wing Jammu against the available post.

Sushil Singh, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.05.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bandipora against the available post.

Romesh Lal, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sopore vice Sunil Sangra.

Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-)K(LD) of 2024 dated. 05.08.2024, has been posted as District Judge LRP, High Court Wing Srinagar against the available post.

Parvin Pandoh, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions. Judge, Kathua vice Ms. Kusoom Lata Pandita

Faizan Ul Haq Iqbal, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge Anti Corruption, Srinagar against the available post.

Noor Mohammad Mir, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon his appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-IK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge. Pulwama against the available post.

Swati Gupta, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-)K(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar vico Ms. Renu Dogra

Ms. Rafia Hassan, Civil Judge (Senior Division) upon her appointment as District Judge on adhoc basis, vide Government Order No. 14014-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 05.08.2024, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal.

Also, 45 civil Judges (Senior Division) have been transferred.

Mir Wajahat, Sub Judge, Chadoora has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore vice Aadil Mushtaq.

Aadil Mushtaq, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sopore has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar vice Raja Mohd. Tasleem.

Ms. Mehreen Mushtaq, Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kulgam vice Abdul Qayoom Mir.

Feroz Ahmad Khan, Forest Magistrate, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Anantnag vice Faizan Ul Haq Iqbal.

Imran Hussain Wani, Sub Judge, Vallop is transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Budgam vice Shri Noor Mohd. Mir.

Ms. Preet Simran Kour, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu vice Ms. Anjum Ara.

Umesh Sharma, Sub Judge, Bhaderwah has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba vice Ms. Preet Simran Kour

Sheikh Gowhar Hussain, Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Shopian vice Ms. Rafia Hassan.

Geeta Kumari, Excise Magistrate, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Reasi vice Ms. Archana Charak.

Javed Rana, Sub Judge/ Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajouri vice Shri Manjeet Rai.

Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pulwama vice Shri Mansoor Ahmad Lone.

Ms. Anjana Rajput, Sub Judge, Batote has been transferred, and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ramban vice Shri Bashir Ahmad Munshi.

Munish Kumar Manhas, Special Mobile Magistrate (P&T), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kathua vice Ms. Swati Gupta.

Shri Wajahat Hussain, Sub Judge, Surankote has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dode vice Yahaya Firdous Ahangar.

Raj Kumar, Sub Judge, Ramnagar has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Jammu vice Parvin Pandoh.

Sarfaraz Nawaz, Special Mobile Magistrate, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Poonch vice Madan Lal.

Iqbal Ahmad Akhoon, Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora vice Manzoor Ahmad Zargar.

Tabasum Qadir Parray, Secretary DLSA Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Bijbehara vice Muzamil Ahmad Wani.

Meyank Gupta, Municipal Magistrate, Jammu has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice (A) for his appointment as Joint Registrar (Judicial), High Court Wing Jammu vice Ms. Rajni Sharma,

Ms. Rekha Kapoor, Secretary DLSA, Samba has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udhampur vice Manoj Parihar.

Ms. Nusrat All, Secretary DLSA, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Srinagar vice Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi

Mudassar Faroog, Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Handwara against the available post.

Muzamil Ahmad Wani, Sub Judge, Bijbehara has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Anantnag vice Ms. Tabasum Qadir Parray.

Iqbal Rafiq Vakil, Munsiff, Handwara upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Chadoora vice Mir Wajahat

Touseef Ahmad Magrey, Munsiff Pampore upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (T), Srinagar vice Mudasar Farooq.

Ms. Madhu, Munsiff, Majalta upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Bhaderwah vice Umesh Sharma.

Zahoor Ahmad Ganaie, Munsiff, Baramulla upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Pulwama vice Sushil Singh.

Ms. Lubna Sultan, Munisff/Additional Mobile Magistrate, Pantha Chowk upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Anantnag vice Shri Sarfaraz Nawaz.

Jeewan Kumar, Munsiff, Basohli upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Hon'ble the Chief Justice (A) for his further posting as Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee vice Shri Prem Sagar.

Ms. Arti Devi, Munsiff, Reasi upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Electricity Magistrate, Jammu vice Vinod Kumar.

Ms. Jyoti Bhagat, Munsiff, Billawar upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate (PBT), Jammu vice Shri Munish Kumar Manhas.

Fida Hussain Nayek, Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Pahalgam upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar vice Ms. Mehreen Mushtaq

Ms. Girja Shavan, Munsiff, Akhnoor upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Batote vice Ms. Anjana Rajput.

Tabraiz Ahmad, Munsiff, Surankote upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Bhaderwah vice Shri Romesh Lal.

Junaid Imtiyaz Mir, Munsiff, Bhaderwah upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Surankote vice Wajahat Hussain,

Shafeeq Ahmad Malik, 1st Additional Mursiff, Srinagar upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 is transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Vailoo vice Imran Hussain Wani.

Ms. Rajni Bhagat, Munsiff, Mahanpur upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Municipal Magistrate, Jammu vice Shri Meyank Gupta.

Brij Raj Singh, Munsiff, Shopian upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Excise Magistrate, Jammu vice Ms. Geeta Kumari.

Sandeep Singh Sen, Munsiff, R.S. Pura upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Samba vice Ms. Rekha Kapoor.

Shabnam Sheikh, Sub Registrar, Jammu upon her promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Ramnagar vice Raj Kumar.

Shafeeq Ahmad, Munsiff LRP, Jammu upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Poonch vice Javed Rana.

Wangial Tsering, Munsiff, Khalsti upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge/Special Mobile Magistrate, Kargil against the available post.

Moneer Ahmad, 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 is transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Kupwara vice Manzoor Ahmad Khan.

Chemit Yurgal, Munsiff, Nobra upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 has been transferred and posted as Secretary DLSA, Kargil against the available post.

Falzan I Nazar, Munsiff, Tangdhar upon his promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division), vide High Court Order No. 809 of 2024/RG dated 20.07.2024 is transferred and posted as Special Mobile Magistrate, Srinagar vice Ahsanullah Parvez Malik.