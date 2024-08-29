Turkish Cargo Receives IATA Smart Facility Certificate

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ankara: Turkish Cargo has received IATA's Smart Facility Operational Capacity Certification for its SMARTIST facility at Istanbul Airport.

This certification confirms that Turkish Cargo's operational procedures comply with IATA regulations (IATA Cargo Handling Manual, Dangerous Goods Regulations, ULD Regulations, Temperature Control Regulations, Live Animals Regulations and Perishable Cargo Regulations).



The certification demonstrates the compliance of handling and storage processes, from the acceptance of all special and general cargo to their loading onto the aircraft, with global standards.



At SMARTIST, cargo is stored and transferred using a computer-controlled automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). This eliminates the need for an operator or forklift, said Turkish Cargo.

Additionally, ULD storage processes are automated through the ULD storage system. These smart storage management systems expedite operational processes by allocating the workforce to more value-added tasks while minimising potential risks and reducing costs.

Ali Türk, chief cargo officer of Turkish Airlines, said:“With a focus on maximizing customer satisfaction, Turkish Cargo aims to become the industry leader by 2033. This vision guides all our investments and business processes.

“The IATA Smart Facility Operational Capacity Certification is a significant endorsement of our brand, as it not only verifies that SMARTIST meets international quality standards but also demonstrates that our digital solutions, smart systems, operations, and human resources are all aligned with our future goals.”

“We are pleased to announce that Turkish Cargo has achieved IATA's Smart Facility Operational Capacity (SFOC) Certification for its SMARTIST Terminal,” added Brendan Sullivan, IATA's global head of cargo.

“This certification highlights Turkish Cargo's commitment to operational excellence, ensuring that all types of cargo are handled seamlessly, securely, and in full compliance with global standards.

“The SMARTIST Terminal sets a high bar for cargo facilities worldwide, and SFOC Certification reinforces Turkish Cargo's vision of leading through maximizing customer satisfaction.”

The Smart Facility Operational Capacity Certification is granted following detailed examinations conducted by independent auditors according to IATA standards.



-B