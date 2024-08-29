Head Coach Of Azerbaijan National Football Team Awarded In Portugal
The head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santus
has been awarded a special award in his country of Portugal,
The 70-year-old was recognized as one of the most influential
figures in the international success of Portuguese football by the
Liga Portugal Awards.
It should be noted that Fernando Santus was appointed head coach
of the Azerbaijan football national team in June of this year. He
won the European championship with Portugal in 2016.
The Azerbaijan national football team represents the country in
international football competitions. It's controlled by the
Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan.
The majority of Azerbaijan's home matches are held at the
national stadium, Baku National Stadium, with friendly matches
sometimes hosted at club stadiums.
Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football
Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in
Azerbaijan.
The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of
amateur and professional games in its territory.
It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the
Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.
