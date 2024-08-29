HFCL Delivers One of the World's Largest Advanced Broadband Network Gateway Projects for BSNL

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 29, 2024: HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading technology enterprise and integrated next-gen communications product and solution provider, today announced that it has completed the successful commissioning of BSNL’s Network Infrastructure Enhancement Project. Under this project, HFCL has commissioned the highly advanced version of Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), with Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture and associated subscriber Policy Manager & Authentication platform. The project involved a nationwide deployment across India, with a total value of ~INR 390 crore, including Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

This crucial infrastructure upgradation to CUPS architecture, executed by HFCL in alignment with BSNL’s goal, will transform BSNL’s network to support high-end enterprise customers as well as to bridge the digital divide, especially in rural and remote areas. This new architecture will enable BSNL to enhance its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) based broadband network service expansion.

This cutting-edge technology is designed to improve network efficiency, scalability, and service quality for BSNL’s broadband customers. By improving BNG infrastructure and providing advanced connectivity options, BSNL will ensure more reliable, accessible and affordable broadband services for all its users.

Network operators deploy BNG to expand the broadband coverage, and to provide faster and controlled access to avoid any bandwidth constraints, thereby allowing the network to scale up seamlessly. CUPS architecture for BNG is an increasingly capable, versatile and strategic platform that allows independent location, and life cycle management of Control Plane Functions (CPFs). The upgraded BNG infrastructure will serve as the Internet Gateway for all enterprise and home users of BSNL, as well as for the existing BharatNet network of 1.5 Lac Gram Panchayats and the upcoming pan-India BharatNet expansion in Phase –III.

Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL said, “HFCL is proud to have successfully executed one-of-the-world's largest Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) architecture-based Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) deployments for BSNL. This nationwide network enhancement project, covering the length and breadth of India will serve all broadband and enterprise consumers of BSNL for many years to come. The success of this project, marked by significant achievements and technical milestones, reinforces our position as a trusted partner for our customers. It has laid a strong foundation for modernizing with new technologies, enhancing network efficiency, scalability, and service quality across the Indian telecommunications landscape.”

This project was initiated in October 2022 and was successfully commissioned in August 2024. HFCL executed this crucial infrastructure upgrade to CUPS architecture end-to-end, including the design, supply, commissioning, testing, and seamless migration of legacy networks and services to the new network.





