Dozens get murdered, missing in Yemen floods

(MENAFN) In Yemen, the severe impact of ongoing floods has led to a tragic loss of life and numerous individuals reported missing. Recent heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation, with the situation exacerbated by forecasts of continued adverse weather. According to reports, 16 bodies were recovered from the Malhan district in Al Mahwit on Wednesday, as confirmed by the head of civil defense, who spoke to Al Masirah, a news outlet affiliated with Yemen's Houthi rebels. Additionally, there are at least 22 people still unaccounted for.



The floods have resulted in the deaths of at least 86 individuals and affected around 33,000 people across four governorates, including Hodeidah. These figures reflect the scale of the disaster as it unfolds in areas under Houthi control. The Houthi-appointed prime minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Al Rahwi, addressed the emergency situation in a meeting on Wednesday, directing local authorities and civil defense teams to intensify rescue operations. He also warned of ongoing heavy rains expected to persist in western and mountainous regions until the end of September.



In response to the worsening conditions, the local meteorology office has issued warnings about a "new wave of heavy rains" and advised residents to steer clear of low-lying areas, which are particularly vulnerable to flooding. Yemen’s monsoon season, which begins in March and intensifies through July, has been especially devastating this year, leading to the displacement of thousands of families and extensive damage across various regions.



The central highlands, coastal areas along the Red Sea, and parts of the southern uplands are anticipated to experience "unprecedented levels" of rainfall in the weeks ahead, according to the World Health Organization. This escalation follows severe flooding that began in June and intensified through July and early August, impacting many families who were already displaced prior to the current crisis, as reported by the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



The ongoing floods have placed immense strain on Yemen’s already fragile infrastructure and humanitarian resources, highlighting the urgent need for continued international support and aid to address the crisis.

