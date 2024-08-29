Crumbl Unveils New Dessert Delights, Becoming Your Ultimate Sweet Spot

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crumbl , the beloved bakery sensation lauded for its iconic pink box and decadent cookies, announces a thrilling expansion into the world of delectable desserts. This exciting move reinforces Crumbl's mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world.



Since its inception in 2017, Crumbl has captivated dessert enthusiasts nationwide with its ever-evolving menu boasting over 250 unique cookie flavors, coupled with a vibrant social media presence. Now, the brand is taking its commitment to gourmet offerings a step further by introducing a curated selection of fan-favorite desserts.

Indulge in the creamy richness of Tres Leches Cake, the zesty brilliance of Key Lime Pie, the timeless comfort of Carrot Cake, or the delightful simplicity of Strawberry Shortcake. Each dessert is meticulously crafted with the same dedication to quality that has become synonymous with Crumbl. Fresh ingredients are sourced daily to ensure great flavor with every bite.

From humble beginnings, Crumbl has experienced phenomenal growth. With over 1,000 franchise locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, the brand's commitment to satisfying dessert cravings continues to expand as well.

Whether you're celebrating a momentous occasion, hosting a friendly get-together, or simply seeking a delightful self-care moment, Crumbl invites you to create unforgettable memories with their delectable offerings. Discover why Crumbl is more than just cookies – it's about fostering connections, creating sweet experiences, and savoring every delicious bite together. Visit Crumbl.com to find a shop near you and follow along for more delicious news on all of their social channels at Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

