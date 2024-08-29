Nationwide Passport Portal Shut For 5 Days: All You Need To Know About Dates, Reason, Booked Appointments

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a crucial update for Indian passport applicants, the Passport Seva portal, the linchpin for managing passport services nationwide, will undergo a significant overhaul. Beginning August 29, 2024, at 8:00 pm, the portal will be inaccessible for a comprehensive five-day maintenance period, till September 2, 2024, at 6:00 am.

The of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that this closure is part of routine system upgrades.

A statement on the Passport Seva portal read, "Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants."

The MEA has assured the public that these maintenance activities are carefully planned to minimize disruption. A representative from the ministry remarked, "For rescheduling of appointments, we always have contingency plans. The maintenance activity for a public-centric service (like Passport Seva Kendras) is always planned in advance so that no inconvenience is meted out to the public. So rescheduling an appointment will not be a challenge," as reported by NDTV.

What happens to already booked appointments?

The Passport Seva portal serves as the gateway for scheduling appointments to both apply for new passports and renew existing ones. Once an appointment is secured, applicants must visit their designated passport center with the necessary documents. Following a verification process, a police clearance is conducted before the passport is dispatched.

Applicants can choose between standard delivery, which takes 10-15 business days, or expedited Tatkaal delivery, available in 2-3 business days.

As the maintenance period approaches, users are advised to make any necessary arrangements in advance and to keep an eye out for rescheduling notifications.