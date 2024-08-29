Gas Grill Market Size, Share, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Gas Grill Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Gas Grill Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



How big is the Gas Grill Market?



The global gas grill market size reached US$ 741.3 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 1,036.9 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during 2024-2032.



What are Gas Grill?



A gas grill is a cooking appliance that utilizes propane or natural gas as a fuel source to produce an open flame for grilling food. They are available in various models that come with multiple burners, side burners, and even rotisserie options, providing users with numerous cooking methods in one unit and the ability to control heat zones on the grill surface. Further, modern gas grills come equipped with features such as flavorizer bars or smoker boxes designed to enhance the grilled flavor. Their temperature control, quick ignition, and versatility make them a popular choice for both trainee and experienced grillers.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Gas Grill industry?



The Gas Grill market growth is driven by several trends and factors. Notably, they are popular for their quick ignition and the ability to reach optimal cooking temperatures rapidly. Modern consumers, often leading busy lifestyles, appreciate the convenience of gas grills, as they eliminate the need for lengthy preparation and waiting times associated with traditional charcoal grills. This time efficiency is a major factor attracting consumers looking for a hassle-free outdoor cooking experience. Moreover, the availability of numerous types of burners equipped in gas grills such as multiple burners, side burners, rotisserie options, and even integrated smoker boxes with the innovative features such as built-in thermometers, LED lighting, and smart technology integration, further enhancing the grilling market. Overall, the gas grill market growth continues to expand due to its alignment with contemporary consumer lifestyles, emphasizing convenience, versatility, and environmental considerations.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Freestanding Gas Grills

Built-in Gas Grills

Portable Gas Grills

Others



Fuel Type:



Propane Gas Grills

Natural Gas Grills

Burner Type:

Single Burner Gas Grills

Double Burner Gas Grills

Multi-Burner Gas Grills



Cooking Area:



Small-Sized Gas Grills

Medium-Sized Gas Grills

Large-Sized Gas Grills



Distribution Channel:



Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others



End-User:



Residential

Commercial



Price Range:



Low-End Gas Grills

Mid-Range Gas Grills

High-End Gas Grills



Application:



Backyard/Outdoor Grilling

Camping/Travel Grilling

Commercial Grilling

Others



Features:



Smart Gas Grills

Temperature Control Systems

Rotisserie Attachments

Side Burners

Flavorizer Bars

Others



Material:



Stainless Steel Gas Grills

Cast Iron Gas Grills

Ceramic Gas Grills

Others



Ignition Type:



Manual Ignition

Electric Ignition

Battery-Powered Ignition



Accessories:



Grill Covers

Cooking Utensils

Temperature Probes

Flavor Enhancers

Cleaning Tools

Others



Consumer Demographics:



General Consumers

Cooking Enthusiasts

Outdoor Entertainers

Professional Chefs/Caterers

Others



Sales Channel:



OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket



Report Segmentation:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA.



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Weber-Stephen Products LLC

Char-Broil LLC

Napoleon Grills

Traeger Grills

Broil King

Bull Outdoor Products

The Coleman Company, Inc.

Landmann USA

Lynx Grills

Outdoor Kitchen Concepts

Fire Magic Grills

Pit Boss Grills

Blaze Grills

Summerset Grills

Royal Gourmet Corp.



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



