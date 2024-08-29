Geetanjali Mishra Says Cricket Has Taught Her Valuable Life Skills Like Perseverance, Focus, Communication

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Geetanjali Mishra, who is known for her work in the television 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shares, has shared her love for on the occasion of the National Sports Day on Thursday.

The actress, who has played cricket, said that the has helped her become a better human being and has taught her how to handle a situation under pressure.

She said,“Cricket is more than just a game to me; it's my passion! As an actor, I have always been fascinated by the discipline, strategy, and teamwork involved in the sport. Playing cricket has taught me valuable life skills like perseverance, focus, and communication. It helped me build confidence, both on and off the field. I've learned to handle pressure, think on my feet, and adapt to new situations”.

The actress shared that cricket has also given her a sense of camaraderie and friendship that she cherishes deeply.

“What I love most about cricket is the thrill of the game-the excitement of hitting a six or taking a wicket is unmatched! It's a feeling that's hard to describe, but it's what keeps me coming back to the sport time and again”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Geetanjali essays the role of the titular character's wife in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'. She replaced Kamna Pathak in the show last year. The occasion of her stepping into the role was celebrated with a delightful cake-cutting ceremony.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' follows the story of Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur, and his misadventures of Happu Singh and his family. He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children.

The show airs on &TV.