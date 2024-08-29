Paris Kicks Off 2024 Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Two weeks after the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games took place on Wednesday, August 28, in Paris, the capital of France.

During the ceremony, 4,400 paraded from the Champs-Élysées to the Place de la Concorde.

This Paralympic opening ceremony was held outside the stadium, like the Olympic opening.

In the Paralympic Games, 4,400 athletes from 184 countries will compete in 22 sports.

This is the 17th edition of the Paralympic Games, hosted by France, where athletes will vie for 549 medals.

The Paris Paralympic Games promise to showcase remarkable athletic talent and determination.

The vibrant opening ceremony and the scale of participation highlight the global commitment to celebrating the abilities and achievements of athletes with disabilities.

