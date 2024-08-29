Robot To Turn Office Food Waste Into Compost Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha: An innovative tool to recycle office food waste into compost for soil was unveiled in Doha yesterday, in a bid to promote sustainable practices and cut CO2 emissions.

The indoor composting robot, specifically designed for offices, was launched by Doha-based consultancy Kingdom Konsult (KK) in partnership with Compocity, the Hungary-based startup behind the 'robot'.

A memorandum of understanding to introduce the new tool in Qatar and the region was also signed between the two entities on the occasion. The collaboration also aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and UN Sustainable Development Goals agenda.

“At KK, we have a solid agenda of offering trendy office solutions throughout the year on sustainability and environment awareness. Today Qatar businesses, and businesses all over the world are evolving into 'business with value' and KK boutique sustainability consultancy is pioneering the circular economy business model in Qatar and the region,” said KK CEO Catina Aghayan.

KK plans to deploy around 100 devices by the end of the year and with plans for regional expansion in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Middle East and Greece.

The two firms said they expect to deploy 500 devices by 2025-26, which they said could prevent the release of up to the equivalent of 4.8 million kilogramme of CO2 greenhouse gas emissions from air travel.

“At Compocity, we make tangible contributions in urban community settings to make sustainability work playfully. Since we had the honor to meet Kingdom Konsult with its authenticity and long-lasting commitment to making tangible changes in the region and beyond, we wanted to become a part of their movement regarding organic leftover transformation to locally usable value for the soil and the local communities.” said Dr. Emese Pancsa, CEO of Compocity.

Pancsa told The Peninsula that the tool was introduced last year and her firm has since partnered with 13 corporations in Hungary and other European countries to deploy this technology. She said 20 'compobots' have been deployed to date.

The waste recycled by the bot can be added to the soil for plantation and gardening a week after the initial processing. The tool is odorless and can be used indoors in offices and kitchens.

“With our new recycling solution, we are excited to bring advanced green technologies to the region, helping businesses and organisations reduce their carbon footprint while adhering to global ESG standards,” added Aghayan.