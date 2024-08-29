QNL, Ministry Of Culture Launch Reading Space At Place Vendome

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Culture and Qatar National Library (QNL) announces the launch of a new reading space from August 29 to September 30 in Place Vendome Mall, led by QNL's Qatar Reads program.

The activation aims to encourage the community to read, acquire books, and participate in children's activities within a vibrant atmosphere of shopping and socializing. It is also designed to be a welcoming environment where individuals of all ages can immerse themselves in captivating books, engage in stimulating conversations on literature, and explore new interests.

Commenting on the initiative, Fatema Al Malki, Project Manager at Qatar Reads, said:“We aim through this initiative to cultivate a deeper appreciation for literature and strengthen community bonds, all within the lively and dynamic setting of Place Vendome. We look forward to everyone joining us on this valuable occasion, where everyone can learn about and join the programs offered by Qatar Reads.”

Qatar Reads encourages the community to adopt an approach of sustainability and innovation in their lives through this initiative, which invites them to trade books and make reading a daily habit. It also encourages everyone to participate in the event by donating and exchanging books, which contributes to making a positive impact on society.

Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture, said:“The Ministry of Culture is dedicated to nurturing a vibrant reading culture in Qatar through various initiatives designed to spread knowledge and elevate the community. The reading space is part of our ongoing efforts to enable individuals to access knowledge sources and foster a love for reading. We are also proud to highlight the role of Qatari publishers who contribute to the dissemination of local thought and creativity. Through this event, we aim to support cultural and intellectual production in the country.”

The activation will feature a range of activities within the reading space, such as donating used books to facilitate knowledge exchange among community members. Additionally, it will showcase publications from the Ministry of Culture and from Qatari publishers, including Dar Roza, Dar Al Watad, Dar Napjah, and Ktateeb that fall under the Ministry of Culture's umbrella.

This initiative encourages everyone to explore the joy of reading over the course of an entire month, and to spread the culture of reading into every corner of our daily lives.