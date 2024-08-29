Any thing But Ordinary Sportcation at Kandima Maldives

(MENAFN- Pulse Hotels & Resorts) Dubai, UAE: With the recent Olympic games sparking a renewed enthusiasm for sports and an active lifestyle, more people are seeking to incorporate fitness into their daily routines. So, why should your holidays be any different? For families, couples or individuals looking for an activity-packed vacation, Kandima Maldives is the sportiest island resort in the Maldives. This destination strikes the perfect balance between fun, fitness, and personal bonding. Whether it's football, volleyball, swimming, or tennis, families can enjoy their favourite sports together in a beautiful tropical setting.



The paradise island resort offers a sports holiday with its incredible variety, ensuring that every guest finds something to enjoy. Boredom simply does not exist at Kandima: whether guests are seeking speed, action, adrenalin, or meditation, Kandima delivers a unique "action-cation" experience with sports activities available underwater, on the water, on land and even in the air - some of which are even available 24 hours a day.



Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, Kandima is a haven for diving and water sports enthusiasts, boasting 32 fantastic dive sites in the surrounding area for diving or snorkelling. The island resort’s diving centre offers courses ranging from beginner to advance and rescue. Advanced underwater enthusiasts can enjoy diving highlights, in the depths, in caves or while drift diving. For those who prefer staying above water, the Aquaholics water sports centre offers kite surfing, windsurfing, wake boarding, water skiing, jet skiing, kayaking, sailing and deep-sea fishing.



Kandima’s BURN Fitness Centre provides a variety of yoga and Pilates classes, tennis, alongside badminton and beach volleyball courts set against the backdrop of the ocean. One of the Maldives’ longest outdoor pools invites for a refreshing swim, and the three-kilometre-long beach is ideal for jogging or cycling.



Sports enthusiasts will appreciate Kandima’s comprehensive sports facilities, including one of the few football fields in the Maldives, which has hosted international football stars for football camps and friendly guest matches.



The Sport Arena houses tennis, badminton and beach volleyball courts, providing a perfect setting for an active holiday.



For a unique adrenaline rush, guests can try parasailing, offering breath-taking views and an unforgettable experience. Kandima caters to all levels, whether guests are adventure seekers or a beginner looking to tandem with an experienced instructor. Even the youngest guests, the little VIPs, are catered at Kandima. While parents enjoy their sports activities, children can engage in a variety of fun and games at Kandiland, one of the largest kids' clubs in the Maldives, ensuring a fulfilling holiday for the entire family.



Book your family holiday at Kandima Maldives and save up to 60% on stays until December 23, 2024. As part of this special offer, two children under 6 years of age can stay and dine for free, following the same meal plan as the rest of the family. The package also includes a complimentary family movie night with pizza, popcorn, and soft drinks for four. Plus, children can enjoy free ice cream throughout their stay and have fun learning how to make pizza at Kandima’s cooking class. To book your stay,





