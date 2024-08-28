Israeli Strikes Kill 34 Gaza Civilians, 10 In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces sent tanks deeper into Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and launched strikes across the enclave , killing at least 34 Palestinians Wednesday, according to medics.

Residents of Khan Younis said Israeli tanks made a surprise advance into the centre of the city, and the military ordered evacuations in the east.

Officials said the Israeli strikes in Khan Younis killed at least 11 people.

In Deir Al-Balah, an Israeli killed eight Palestinians near a school displaced families. In Nuseirat, journalist Mohammed Abed-Rabbo was killed along with his sister in an Israeli attack on their house.

More than 40,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

10 killed in West Bank

Hundreds of Israeli troops backed by helicopters, drones and armoured personnel carriers raided the flashpoint cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and other areas in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, killing at least 10 Palestinians.

The assault, one of the largest seen in the West Bank for months, followed a series of smaller raids in the area over recent weeks.-Reuters

MENAFN28082024000067011011ID1108613319