OIC Decries Israeli Occupation Crimes In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly denounced the atrocities being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian citizens in Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm cities, to the north of the occupied West Bank.

At least 11 Palestinians have been martyred and dozens of others in the latest crimes which led also to extensive destruction to the civilian infrastructure in the West Bank, the OIC noted in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest crimes fall in the framework of a long chronicle of atrocities and state being systematically practiced by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, according to the statement.

"The OIC holds the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the consequences of the horrible crimes that require accountability under the international criminal law.

"The Organization urges the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibility for applying its own resolutions, put an end to Israel's state terrorism and provide protection for the Palestinian people," the statement stressed.

In the early morning of Wednesday the Israeli occupation forces started in a brutal military onslaught on the northern parts of the West Bank, the largest operation since the Operation Defensive Shield of 2002. (end)

fn









MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108612924