TEAMSTERS TO PICKET BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT
Date
8/28/2024 5:31:03 PM
Union Members Call on Company to Back Off Retirement Concessions
EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 29, at 5 p.m., Members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 will engage in a practice picket outside of Bigfoot Beverage's corporate headquarters to demand a fair contract. Bigfoot Beverage is one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the Pacific Northwest.
The primary issue in bargaining so far has been the Teamsters' retirement benefits. Bigfoot Beverage is trying to force workers to move from a defined-benefit pension plan to a 401(k) plan. The company has also retained Fisher Phillips, one of the most notorious union-busting law firms in the country during labor negotiations.
|
WHO:
|
Bigfoot Beverage workers and other Oregon Teamsters
|
|
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, August 29, 2024
|
|
5-7 p.m.
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
Bigfoot Beverage Corporate Headquarters
|
|
86776 McVay Hwy.
|
|
Eugene, OR 97405
|
|
|
VISUALS:
|
Teamsters chanting, holding signs that say, "Just Practicing to Keep Our Pension."
|
|
|
INTERVIEWS:
|
Available upon request.
Media Contact:
Matt
McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]
Local Contact:
Geoff Stewart, (503) 251-2344
[email protected]
