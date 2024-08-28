TEAMSTERS TO PICKET BIGFOOT FOR FAIR CONTRACT

EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 29, at 5 p.m., Members of Teamsters Local 324 and 206 will engage in a practice picket outside of Bigfoot Beverage's corporate headquarters to demand a fair contract. Bigfoot Beverage is one of the largest soft drink and alcohol distributors in the Pacific Northwest.

The primary issue in bargaining so far has been the Teamsters' retirement benefits. Bigfoot Beverage is trying to force workers to move from a defined-benefit pension plan to a 401(k) plan. The company has also retained Fisher Phillips, one of the most notorious union-busting law firms in the country during labor negotiations.