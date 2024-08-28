(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global

bathroom accessories market

size is estimated to grow by USD 8.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.46%

during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advent of smart bathrooms. However,

long product replacement cycle

poses a challenge. Key market players include American Specialties Inc., Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Hansgrohe SE, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Jaquar India, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Norcros Plc, Novellini Spa, Oras Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, Sloan Valve Co., Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled American Specialties Inc., Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd., Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Hansgrohe SE, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Jaquar India, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp., Masco Corp., Moen Inc., Norcros Plc, Novellini Spa, Oras Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, Sloan Valve Co., Toto Ltd., and Villeroy and Boch AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global bathroom accessories market is witnessing a trend towards smart bathrooms, which incorporate digital accessories that offer convenience and energy savings. These bathrooms feature voice and motion-activated faucets, digital shower panels with LCD displays, and temperature control settings. Kohler's KOHLER Konnect is an IoT smart home network that enables users to control bathroom fixtures using smartphones and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home. Although popular in developed countries, the market potential in developing countries is significant, creating opportunities for growth in the bathroom accessories market.



The bathroom accessories market is thriving with trends such as water closets, water sinks, and premium toilet designs taking center stage. Cisterns are being upgraded for better organization and efficiency. Mirrors are essential for bathroom essentials, with practical purposes in mind. Hygiene awareness drives the demand for luxury interior designs, including towel racks and heated towel rails. Tissue World Magazine reports a surge in the paperholder segment. Bathroom design trends favor bathroom customization and plumbing fixtures like hand basins, taps, and trash cans. Bathroom fittings like towel racks and paper holders add functionality and style to Western bathrooms. Luxury bathroom products continue to be popular in home remodeling projects. Overall, the market for bathroom accessories is growing, with a focus on organization, practicality, and premium features.



Market

Challenges



The bathroom accessories market faces a significant challenge due to the long replacement cycle of these products. Premium, branded accessories, such as washbasins, toilets, shower units, towel rails, and rings and hooks, are manufactured with high-quality materials like stainless steel and ceramic, ensuring durability and resistance to corrosion. Compliance with safety and material standards, such as ISO 17966:2016, adds to the product's longevity. However, the high initial costs and extended product lifespan can hinder the year-over-year growth of the market. Manufacturers offer product warranties and guarantees to further increase the product's lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements. This trend may limit the sales potential for bathroom accessories during the forecast period. The bathroom accessories market encompasses various products including towel racks, paper holders, trash cans, and plumbing fixtures like hand basins, taps, sinks, toilets, showerheads, and bidets. Home remodeling projects often involve upgrading these bathroom essentials. Heated towel rails and luxury bathroom products add elegance and style. However, challenges exist in selecting the right materials like metal, glass, porcelain, acrylic plastics, or Perspex based on water conservation, aesthetic preferences, and budget. Sanitary fittings and accessories such as towel hangers, soap dispensers, and faucets come in various designs, including sensor taps and automatic soap dispensers, to save water and add convenience. Water wastage is a concern, so water conservation is crucial when choosing showerheads and toilet tanks. Overall, the bathroom accessories market offers a wide range of products to meet diverse needs and preferences.

Segment Overview



This bathroom accessories market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Residential 2.2 Commercial



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline segment dominates the global bathroom accessories market, with specialist stores and large retailers such as department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets being the key distribution channels. Consumers prefer these channels for convenience and the ability to evaluate products before purchasing. Walmart Inc. And Tesco Plc. Are examples of retailers offering a wide range of bathroom accessories at competitive prices. However, the economic recession in certain regions may lead to a decline in sales for specialist stores. During the forecast period, offline retail stores will continue to account for the highest sales of bathroom accessories due to their convenience, availability of various brands and categories, and bulk buying opportunities. In developing economies, physical retail stores remain the preferred option. Retailers are expanding their businesses in these markets to cater to the growing demand. Overall, the offline retail segment will generate significant revenue in the bathroom accessories market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The bathroom accessories market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of modern bathrooms. These include home remodeling essentials like plumbing fixtures such as hand basins, taps, toilets, showers, bathtubs, bidets, and bathroom fittings. Towel racks, paper holders, and trash cans are common bathroom accessories that cater to everyday needs. Heated towel rails add a touch of luxury, while water conservation features are increasingly popular for their eco-friendly benefits. Aesthetic preferences play a significant role in the selection of bathroom accessories, with an array of options available from basic sanitary fittings to high-end, designer bathroom products. Tissue World Magazine is a leading source of industry news and trends for this dynamic market. Washbasins, towel hangers, and sinks are other essential bathroom accessories that complete the picture. Water, pipes, and washing hands are fundamental elements that all bathroom accessories must integrate seamlessly with.

Market Research Overview

The bathroom accessories market encompasses a wide range of products designed to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of modern bathrooms. These include home remodeling essentials such as plumbing fixtures, towel racks, heated towel rails, and luxury bathroom products. Paper holders are another common bathroom accessory, often made from materials like metal, glass, porcelain, acrylic plastics, or Perspex to match the bathroom's design. Other bathroom accessories include hand basins, taps, trash cans, bathroom fittings, sinks, toilets, showers, bathtubs, bidets, and various sanitary fittings. Water conservation and hygiene awareness are key considerations in bathroom design trends, leading to the popularity of sensor taps, automatic soap dispensers, and water-saving showerheads. Bathroom organization is also a priority, with towel racks, towel hangers, and mirrors serving both practical purposes and adding to the elegance and style of premium bathroom designs. The paperholder segment is a significant part of the market, with a focus on organization and design trends in Western bathrooms. Bathroom customization and luxury interior designs continue to shape the market, offering consumers a wide range of options to create their perfect bathroom space.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Application



Residential

Commercial

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

