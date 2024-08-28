Veeva Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Total Revenues of $676.2M, up 15% Year Over Year;

Subscription Services Revenues of $561.3M, up 19% Year Over Year PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV ), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July

31, 2024. "It was another quarter of great execution, with major product advances in clinical and

CRM that position us well for the industry cloud opportunity we see ahead," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Thanks to the team's focus on product excellence and customer success, we also had some very strategic wins that can pave the way for future opportunities." Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results:

Revenues (1): Total revenues for the second quarter were $676.2 million, up from $590.2 million

one year ago, an increase of 15% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $561.3 million, up from $470.6 million one year ago, an increase of 19% year over year.



Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1)(2):

Second quarter operating income was $166.5 million, compared to $104.0 million one year ago, an increase of 60% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $279.8 million, compared to $211.9 million one year ago, an increase of 32% year over year.



Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1)(2): Second quarter net income was $171.0 million, compared to $111.6 million one year ago, an increase of 53% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $267.3 million, compared to $198.0 million one year ago, an increase of 35% year over year.

Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (1)(2):

For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $1.04, compared to $0.68 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.62, compared to $1.21 one year ago. "We delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter, driven by execution across the business," said interim

CFO and Board Director Tim Cabral. "We have a large opportunity ahead in life sciences, and have the right product strategy and operating model to deliver profitable growth through 2030 and beyond." Recent Highlights:

Vault CRM Suite Expands with Service Center – Veeva reached a significant milestone on its path to connect sales, marketing, medical, and service to enable true customer centricity with the release of Vault CRM Service Center this month. Veeva also added 14 new Vault CRM customers in the quarter.



Veeva Clinical Platform Innovations Drive Greater Speed and Efficiency – The new release of Veeva Site Connect added significant capabilities to streamline and simplify the clinical trial process for sites and biopharma sponsors. Site Connect is gaining momentum including a win with its seventh top 20 biopharma. Also in clinical, Veeva Clinical Database (CDB), a major innovation in clinical data, has been selected by seven top 20 biopharmas to reduce manual query work and increase speed and efficiency in trials.

Customer Success and Product Excellence Fuel Long-Term Opportunity – Based upon Veeva's track record of customer success, product excellence, and innovation, in Q2 a top 20 biopharma, with only one prior Veeva Development Cloud product, standardized on the full Vault RIM Suite for regulatory and Vault CTMS for clinical. Veeva also made major progress with emerging biotechs and added 12 Vault Basics customers in the quarter following its April release. Financial Outlook: Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October

31, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $682 and $685 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $273 and $275 million(3). Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.57 and $1.58(3). Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January

31, 2025 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,704 and $2,710 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,080 million(3). Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $6.22(3). Conference Call Information Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website veeva. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00

p.m.

PT today, August

28, 2024, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: Webcast:

___________ (1)

The customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. (2) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

below for details. (3)

Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October

31, 2024 or the fiscal year ending January

31, 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About

Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.

Veeva uses its veeva website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of August

28, 2024, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, availability, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 35 and 36 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April

30, 2024 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Contact: Gunnar Hansen

Maria Scurry Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. 267-460-5839

781-366-7617 [email protected]

[email protected]

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



July 31,

2024

January 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $



1,165,754

$



703,487 Short-term investments 3,719,324

3,324,269 Accounts receivable, net 364,719

852,172 Unbilled accounts receivable 39,432

36,365 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,614

86,918 Total current assets 5,367,843

5,003,211 Property and equipment, net 56,685

58,532 Deferred costs, net 23,439

23,916 Lease right-of-use assets 43,146

45,602 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 53,339

63,017 Deferred income taxes 291,044

233,463 Other long-term assets 55,464

43,302 Total assets $



6,330,837

$



5,910,920







Liabilities and stockholders ' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $





28,307

$





31,513 Accrued compensation and benefits 37,151

43,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

32,801

32,980 Income tax payable 5,616

11,862 Deferred revenue 956,381

1,049,761 Lease liabilities 10,182

9,334 Total current liabilities 1,070,438

1,178,883 Deferred income taxes 591

2,052 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 43,912

46,441 Other long-term liabilities 31,198

38,720 Total liabilities 1,146,139

1,266,096 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,117,109

1,915,002 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,575)

(10,637) Retained earnings 3,073,162

2,740,457 Total stockholders' equity 5,184,698

4,644,824 Total liabilities and stockholders ' equity $



6,330,837

$



5,910,920

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Subscription services(4) $

561,277

$

470,637

$

1,095,232

$

885,183 Professional services and other(5) 114,904

119,588

231,294

231,367 Total revenues 676,181

590,225

1,326,526

1,116,550 Cost of revenues (6):













Cost of subscription services 78,791

71,169

156,939

138,744 Cost of professional services and other 91,581

97,849

187,317

196,937 Total cost of revenues 170,372

169,018

344,256

335,681 Gross profit 505,809

421,207

982,270

780,869 Operating expenses (6):













Research and development 176,429

157,228

339,140

304,188 Sales and marketing 101,528

96,995

198,829

185,498 General and administrative 61,365

62,935

122,642

125,604 Total operating expenses 339,322

317,158

660,611

615,290 Operating income 166,487

104,049

321,659

165,579 Other income, net 58,573

38,826

110,302

69,074 Income before income taxes 225,060

142,875

431,961

234,653 Income tax provision 54,019

31,247

99,256

(8,496) Net income $

171,041

$

111,628

$

332,705

$

243,149 Net income per share:













Basic $





1.06

$





0.70

$





2.06

$





1.52 Diluted $





1.04

$





0.68

$





2.02

$





1.49 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 161,708

160,396

161,566

160,129 Diluted 164,564

163,284

164,497

162,989 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments $



25,175

$



(8,891)

$



6,314

$



(3,463) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation (loss) gain (104)

267

(1,252)

209 Comprehensive income $

196,112

$

103,004

$

337,767

$

239,895















(4) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $

271,810

$

243,430

$

533,126

$

482,754 Veeva R&D Solutions 289,467

227,207

562,106

402,429 Total subscription services $

561,277

$

470,637

$

1,095,232

$

885,183















(5) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:















Veeva Commercial Solutions $



45,068

$



47,319

$



93,840

$



92,183 Veeva R&D Solutions 69,836

72,269

137,454

139,184 Total professional services and other $

114,904

$

119,588

$

231,294

$

231,367















(6) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services $



1,642

$



1,748

$



3,196

$



3,253 Cost of professional services and other 13,176

14,216

25,711

26,938 Research and development 48,984

45,292

90,727

84,198 Sales and marketing 23,671

23,489

46,714

43,624 General and administrative 20,903

18,150

37,939

35,601 Total stock-based compensation $

108,376

$

102,895

$

204,287

$

193,614

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six months ended July

31,

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $

332,705

$

243,149 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 19,519

15,636 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,508

6,025 Accretion of discount on short-term investments (14,254)

(10,783) Stock-based compensation 204,287

193,614 Amortization of deferred cost 7,651

9,301 Deferred income taxes (59,801)

(46,727) Gain on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative (107)

(547) Bad debt expense 234

496 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 487,219

323,493 Unbilled accounts receivable (3,067)

44,633 Deferred costs (7,174)

61 Other current and long-term assets 4,344

9,245 Accounts payable (3,343)

8,054 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,517)

(1,129) Income taxes payable (6,246)

19,197 Deferred revenue (103,652)

(36,083) Operating lease liabilities (4,666)

(4,290) Other long-term liabilities 2,750

(2,373) Net cash provided by operating activities 856,390

770,972 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of short-term investments (1,392,297)

(1,600,566) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 1,017,605

696,793 Long-term assets (11,528)

(12,551) Net cash used in investing activities (386,220)

(916,324) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 34,834

38,228 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (42,490)

(37,043) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,656)

1,185 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,252)

309 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 461,262

(143,858) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 706,670

889,650 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $

1,167,932

$

745,792







Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:





Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $



4,262

$



65,300

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.



Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.



Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that

Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's

management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.



Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.



Litigation settlement. We exclude costs related to the settlement of certain litigation matters because they are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business. Because these costs are unrelated to our day-to-day business operations, we believe excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating results.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:



Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to

non-GAAP basis) Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $

92,874

$

265,036

$

856,390

$

770,972 Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (1,141)

(3,211)

(4,262)

(65,300) Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $

91,733

$

261,825

$

852,128

$

705,672 Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $

(113,842)

$

(618,930)

$

(386,220)

$

(916,324) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities on a GAAP basis $

(11,484)

$



2,577

$

(7,656)

$



1,185















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $

78,791

$

71,169

$

156,939

$

138,744 Stock-based compensation expense (1,642)

(1,748)

(3,196)

(3,253) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,123)

(1,126)

(2,222)

(2,216) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $

76,026

$

68,295

$

151,521

$

133,275















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 86.0

%

84.9

%

85.7

%

84.3

% Stock-based compensation expense 0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 86.5

%

85.5

%

86.2

%

84.9

%















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $

91,581

$

97,849

$

187,317

$

196,937 Stock-based compensation expense (13,176)

(14,216)

(25,711)

(26,938) Amortization of purchased intangibles (138)

(139)

(273)

(273) Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $

78,267

$

83,494

$

161,333

$

169,726















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 20.3

%

18.2

%

19.0

%

14.9

% Stock-based compensation expense 11.5

11.9

11.1

11.6 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

31.9

%

30.2

%

30.2

%

26.6

%















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $

505,809

$

421,207

$

982,270

$

780,869 Stock-based compensation expense 14,818

15,964

28,907

30,191 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,261

1,265

2,495

2,489 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $

521,888

$

438,436

$

1,013,672

$

813,549















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 74.8

%

71.4

%

74.0

%

69.9

% Stock-based compensation expense 2.2

2.7

2.2

2.7 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 77.2

%

74.3

%

76.4

%

72.9

%















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $

176,429

$

157,228

$

339,140

$

304,188 Stock-based compensation expense (48,984)

(45,292)

(90,727)

(84,198) Amortization of purchased intangibles (28)

(29)

(56)

(56) Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $

127,417

$

111,907

$

248,357

$

219,934









Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $

101,528

$

96,995

$

198,829

$

185,498 Stock-based compensation expense (23,671)

(23,489)

(46,714)

(43,624) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,546)

(3,555)

(7,014)

(6,995) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $

74,311

$

69,951

$

145,101

$

134,879















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $

61,365

$

62,935

$

122,642

$

125,604 Stock-based compensation expense (20,903)

(18,150)

(37,939)

(35,601) Amortization of purchased intangibles (57)

(57)

(113)

(112) Litigation settlement -

-

(5,000)

- General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $

40,405

$

44,728

$

79,590

$

89,891















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $

339,322

$

317,158

$

660,611

$

615,290 Stock-based compensation expense (93,558)

(86,931)

(175,380)

(163,423) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,631)

(3,641)

(7,183)

(7,163) Litigation settlement -

-

(5,000)

- Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $

242,133

$

226,586

$

473,048

$

444,704















Operating income on a GAAP basis $

166,487

$

104,049

$

321,659

$

165,579 Stock-based compensation expense 108,376

102,895

204,287

193,614 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,892

4,906

9,678

9,652 Litigation settlement -

-

5,000

- Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $

279,755

$

211,850

$

540,624

$

368,845















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 24.6

%

17.6

%

24.2

%

14.8

% Stock-based compensation expense 16.0

17.4

15.4

17.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.8

0.9

0.8

0.9 Litigation settlement -

-

0.4

- Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 41.4

%

35.9

%

40.8

%

33.0

%















Net income on a GAAP basis $

171,041

$

111,628

$

332,705

$

243,149 Stock-based compensation expense 108,376

102,895

204,287

193,614 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,892

4,906

9,678

9,652 Litigation settlement -

-

5,000

- Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(7) (17,030)

(21,395)

(37,438)

(100,459) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $

267,279

$

198,034

$

514,232

$

345,956















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $



1.04

$



0.68

$



2.02

$



1.49 Stock-based compensation expense 0.66

0.63

1.24

1.19 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

0.06

0.06 Litigation settlement -

-

0.03

- Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(7) (0.11)

(0.13)

(0.22)

(0.62) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $



1.62

$



1.21

$



3.13

$



2.12

________________________ (7)

For the three and six months ended July

31, 2024 and 2023, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP

tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Veeva Systems