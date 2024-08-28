عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Direction Of Nakhchivan

Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Direction Of Nakhchivan


8/28/2024 3:15:37 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The armed forces of Armenia again fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azernews reports, citing Azeraijan's Defense Ministry that on August 28, at 6:30 p.m., the units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Shada settlement of the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from their positions located in the direction of the Sultanbey settlement of Pashali district.

Azerbaijan Army took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108612236


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search