Armenia Shells Azerbaijan Army Positions In Direction Of Nakhchivan
Date
8/28/2024 3:15:37 PM
The armed forces of Armenia again fired at the positions of the
Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic.
Azernews reports, citing Azeraijan's Defense
Ministry that on August 28, at 6:30 p.m., the units of the Armenian
armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army
in the direction of the Shada settlement of the Shahbuz district of
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from their positions located in
the direction of the Sultanbey settlement of Pashali district.
Azerbaijan Army took retaliatory measures in the mentioned
direction.
