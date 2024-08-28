GFJTU Urges Worker Participation In Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The General Federation of Jordanian Trade Unions (GFJTU) has emphasized the importance of worker participation in the forthcoming parliamentary for the 20th Lower House of Parliament.In a press statement issued today, Wednesday, the GFJTU highlighted the vital role of this participation in shaping the new House of Representatives, which is fundamental to the process and a key outcome of the political modernization efforts reflected in the new party and election laws.The Federation called for active involvement from labor sectors across all economic activities to broaden popular engagement in decision-making and strengthen political and parliamentary life, in alignment with the modernization vision set forth by His Majesty the King.The statement noted that Jordanian workers are a significant social force and a crucial segment of Jordanian society. Their participation in the electoral process is essential for achieving the desired change and contributing to the success of this national event, thereby enhancing the country's democratic and political trajectory.It further underscored the importance of contributing to the success of the parliamentary elections, which will be conducted under a new election law designed to accommodate party foundations and provide opportunities for youth and women, thereby improving the standard of parliamentary work nationwide.The GFJTU urged employers and company administrations to facilitate the work procedures of employees and workers on Election Day, September 10. This will enable them to exercise their constitutional rights and fulfill their national duty by participating in the voting process and selecting representatives who best meet their interests and aspirations in Parliament.