Sep. 10 Holiday Includes All Private Sector Institutions, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- of Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin said that the official holiday on September 10 includes the private sector and all its institutions, according to an official communiqué issued Wednesday by Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh.Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, noted that the scheduled holiday includes public and private institutions and bodies, including companies, universities, schools, and all public and private sectors.Mubaidin explained that this holiday aims at enabling all citizens alike to exercise their electoral right to choose members of the 20th House of Representatives and to facilitate their access to the ballot boxes.