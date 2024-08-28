'Avatar' Returns To Theaters This Week

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In advance of the long-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16th), James Cameron's original sci-fi adventure Avatar returns to theaters September 23rd in 4K High Dynamic Range.

The Na'vi return to the big screen this weekend as looks to reignite interest in its newly acquired Avatar franchise, three months before the debut of the long-delayed sequel,“Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Bringing the highest-grossing of all time back to theaters has two purposes for Disney: drum up excitement for“The Way of Water” and fill a vacant spot on the theatrical calendar. The sequel is one of four due over the next decade.

The rerelease of the original film is a sort of litmus test for whether audiences still want to visit its eco-conscious science fiction world.

“Many questions have been asked about the film's pop culture legacy over the past decade, but we also have to remember that James Cameron has been doubted before and proven many wrong,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.

Directed by Cameron, the mastermind behind“Titanic” and“The Terminator,”“Avatar” opened in late 2009 to wide acclaim and massive financial success, eventually earning nine Oscar nominations. But it never captured the cultural relevance that Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe – both also owned by Disney – have enjoyed. Toy sales fizzled and cosplayers donning heavy blue makeup at pop culture fan conventions have become few and far between.

“Naturally all eyes will be on the box office performance this weekend, as this may serve as an indicator of audience interest in the December release of 'The Way of Water,'” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

“Avatar” captivated audiences more than a decade ago, in part because of the technology that Cameron helped develop to film and animate the movie.

The film was shot using the Fusion Camera System, which was created by Cameron and cinematographer Vince Pace. Academy Award-nominated films like Martin Scorsese's“Hugo” and Ang Lee's“Life of Pi” also utilized this camera system.

