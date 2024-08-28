Vanguard Brings Powerful 300 Single-Cylinder Horizontal Shaft Engine To Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Completing a robust single-cylinder engine lineup, the Vanguard®

300 is now in production.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton, a leading of commercial power solutions, announces the production launch of the Vanguard 300 single-cylinder horizontal shaft engine . Offering 307cc and 10.0 Gross HP*, this innovative engine is designed to outperform the competition in overall performance, rugged power and lower maintenance leading to overall lower total cost of ownership.

The Vanguard 300 single-cylinder horizontal shaft engine offers 307cc and 10.0 Gross HP*. With the addition of the 307cc option to its single-cylinder lineup, Vanguard can now offer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the ability to power their full product line with one engine brand.

With the addition of the 307cc option to its single-cylinder lineup, Vanguard can now offer original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) the ability to power their full product line with one engine brand. The Vanguard 300 is ideal for a diverse range of applications, including high-pressure pumps and pressure washers, generators and hydraulic power packs, wood splitters and chippers, leaf vacuums and blowers, concrete trowels, saws, trenchers and more.

"Our horizontal engine lineup and our customers just gained a major asset with the addition of the Vanguard 300," says Chris Davison, Senior Director of Product and Brand Management – Utility at Briggs & Stratton. "We've taken the cutting-edge technology our single-cylinder engines are known for and optimized it for a power range our commercial users have been asking for. The Vanguard 300 embodies our commitment to pushing boundaries while delivering what our customers rely on in a power source - robust performance, enhanced efficiency and tested reliability."

Cutting-Edge Features

Designed with customer input in mind, the Vanguard 300 features cutting-edge technology to deliver superior power and durability. It offers a

host of optimizations, including advanced starting, extended maintenance intervals and improved cold-weather starting.

Advanced Cold Start

The engine's mechanical compression release and choke are optimized for improved cold-weather starting down to 0°F (-17.78°C). Operators will benefit from reliable starting and smooth running operation over a wide range of loads thanks to the optimized carburetor.

TransportGuard® Featuring 3-in-1 Controls

The Vanguard 300 engine features exclusive TransportGuard technology

that was designed as a solution to address a common industry pain point. Machine operators may neglect to shut off the fuel during transport, ultimately leading to engine failure. To combat this, Vanguard developed a user-friendly 3-in-1 control lever that integrates a single-action fuel and ignition shut-off switch

to prevent the mixing of fuel and oil during transport. TransportGuard helps reduce unscheduled oil changes and ensures that equipment is ready when operators need it, minimizing downtime and increasing ROI.

Cyclonic Air Filtration

Standard on all Vanguard single-cylinder engines, the Cyclonic Air Filtration doubles equipment air-filter replacement intervals to 600 hours, helping to cut down on maintenance and improve equipment uptime. The innovative self-cleaning technology is designed to catch more debris and keep particles moving. This prevents clogs and helps to prolong the life of the engine while maximizing performance.

The entire Vanguard single-cylinder engine lineup is backed by an industry-leading three-year commercial limited warranty ** plus one warranty bonus year when an engine is registered. Learn more about this new addition to the Vanguard commercial engine lineup.

*All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

**See the operator's manual or dealer for complete warranty details.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power

solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for lawn and

garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®,

Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are

designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton